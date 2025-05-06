Emma Chamberlain and Jeremy Pope both wore this unexpected retailer at the 2025 Met Gala
It’s time to get bidding
If I asked you to list the designer brands you’d expect to find worn on the Met Gala red carpet, I’m sure I’d hear a chorus of the usual suspects. Louis Vuitton? A stalwart. Chanel? Of Course. eBay? Now, that’s a name that may give you pause. Yet, that’s exactly who two of the celebrities on our best dressed list turned to when it came to this year's Met Gala.
First up, and early to the red carpet ahead of her hosting debut, was Emma Chamberlain who stepped out in a pinstripe dress from Courreges paired with vintage eBay accessories. On TikTok she shared, “I’ve been shopping vintage for years and to me it’s always been kind of a dream to wear vintage for my Met look and that’s never really worked out and this year it did.”
While she’s yet to share which of her accessories were from eBay, she paired her backless gown with a pair of mini oval glasses, elbow length gloves and black court heels, all of which looked incredibly chic against the floor length maxi dress.
And, she wasn’t the only one shopping from eBay this year. When it came to chic menswear styling, actor Jeremy Pope set the bar. Styled by Law Roach, his mannequin-inspired vest (a Maison Margiela FW97 runway piece) was paired with custom eBay tailored trousers and perfectly tapped into this year's theme of tailoring dandy style and the tailored for your dress code.
If you need final proof that eBay really are red carpet approved, there’s only one man to look to. The stylist behind Zendaya’s iconic looks, Law Roach, of course knows a thing or two about seriously great style and he let us in on a secret from the Met Gala red carpet—eBay is a great place to source fashion.
Roach's look for the evening was custom Burberry with accessories from eBay that included a Tiffany brooch, Cartier ring, and Patek Philippe watch.
One thing's for sure: if the iconic archival designer looks we’ve seen Zendaya in over the years are anything to go by, he might be onto something.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
