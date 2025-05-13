There are few people in fashion who do things quite so well as Mary-Kate Olsen (and her twin sister Ashley, of course). The duo behind The Row , one of the world's most coveted and beloved brands, their minimalist style has become the blueprint for those who want to exude understated elegance.

Of course, that means that when either of the Olsen twins steps outside, we always keep a ready eye out for ways we can emulate their signature cool-girl attire. And, while usually that means a shopping list filled with their own luxury brand or a smattering of vintage one-off pieces we sadly can only dream of getting our hands on, occasionally they surprise us.

Such was the case when Mary-Kate was spotted in New York earlier this month sporting a bright orange hoodie, a pair of black tailored trousers, oversize aviator sunglasses, and most excitingly, Teva’s Infinity sandals.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Described by the California-based brand as ‘a study in laidback elegance’, Teva's sandals are the coming together of both style and comfort. Alongside their minimalist design, they also feature a cushioned sole, criss-cross elasticated lacing for added support, and grip technology.

And while they offer practicality in spades, this isn’t why we’ve found ourselves instantly obsessed. Call it the Mary-Kate Olsen effect, but the expert way she has styled her Tevas—adding the perfect amount of interest to her casual day look—is all the inspiration we need to add these to our basket for the season ahead.

Teva Women's Voya Infinity Flat Sandal £23.22 at Amazon

And, it turns out, this isn’t the first time Mary-Kate’s been seen in Teva’s criss-cross sandals, either. Back in 2019, she was spotted in what we can only presume are the same pair of Teva Infinitys, paired with a classic black T-shirt and coordinating black trousers—proving not only that these sandals will work hard in your wardrobe, but also that they're a style that are built to last.

When you take into account that they’re incredibly affordable too, I’m hard pressed to find a reason not to treat yourself to her exact pair (or one of the alternative styles below) ASAP.

Shop TEVA Infinity Sandals

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals in Coconut £70 at Free People For a lighter take, try this cream style.

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals in Lion £70 at Free People Wear these with floaty dresses for a boho feel.

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals in Black £70 at Free People Just like Mary-Kate's, but with a little added height.