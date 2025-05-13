According to Mary-Kate Olsen, these affordable sandals are the only style you need this summer

And no, they're not from The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Teva Infinity Sandals
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By
published
in Features

There are few people in fashion who do things quite so well as Mary-Kate Olsen (and her twin sister Ashley, of course). The duo behind The Row, one of the world's most coveted and beloved brands, their minimalist style has become the blueprint for those who want to exude understated elegance.

Of course, that means that when either of the Olsen twins steps outside, we always keep a ready eye out for ways we can emulate their signature cool-girl attire. And, while usually that means a shopping list filled with their own luxury brand or a smattering of vintage one-off pieces we sadly can only dream of getting our hands on, occasionally they surprise us.

Such was the case when Mary-Kate was spotted in New York earlier this month sporting a bright orange hoodie, a pair of black tailored trousers, oversize aviator sunglasses, and most excitingly, Teva’s Infinity sandals.

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Teva Infinity Sandals

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Described by the California-based brand as ‘a study in laidback elegance’, Teva's sandals are the coming together of both style and comfort. Alongside their minimalist design, they also feature a cushioned sole, criss-cross elasticated lacing for added support, and grip technology.

And while they offer practicality in spades, this isn’t why we’ve found ourselves instantly obsessed. Call it the Mary-Kate Olsen effect, but the expert way she has styled her Tevas—adding the perfect amount of interest to her casual day look—is all the inspiration we need to add these to our basket for the season ahead.

Teva Women's Voya Infinity Flat Sandal
Teva
Women's Voya Infinity Flat Sandal

And, it turns out, this isn’t the first time Mary-Kate’s been seen in Teva’s criss-cross sandals, either. Back in 2019, she was spotted in what we can only presume are the same pair of Teva Infinitys, paired with a classic black T-shirt and coordinating black trousers—proving not only that these sandals will work hard in your wardrobe, but also that they're a style that are built to last.

When you take into account that they’re incredibly affordable too, I’m hard pressed to find a reason not to treat yourself to her exact pair (or one of the alternative styles below) ASAP.

Shop TEVA Infinity Sandals

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals
Teva
Midform Infinity Sandals in Coconut

For a lighter take, try this cream style.

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals
Teva
Midform Infinity Sandals in Lion

Wear these with floaty dresses for a boho feel.

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals in Black
Teva
Midform Infinity Sandals in Black

Just like Mary-Kate's, but with a little added height.

Teva Midform Infinity Sandals in Crown Blue
Teva
Midform Infinity Sandals in Crown Blue

For a twist on the classic style, try this rich navy colourway.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸