The White Lotus season three is officially underway, with the third instalment of the HBO show taking place in Koh Samui, Thailand. And from the Instagrammable filming locations and White Lotus inspired travel trends to the viral fan theories, season three has been making non-stop headlines.

It is the A-list cast that has been getting the world talking the most, with season three featuring major names from Aimee Lou Wood and Michelle Monaghan to Carrie Coon and Natasha Rothwell.

And with the filming process taking seven months on location in Thailand, the cast has opened up about the "intense" experience.

"We were filming in Thailand for seven months, and it was amazing and hard," recalled Aimee Lou Wood in an interview with Marie Claire UK this year. "There was a lot of homesickness and there was a lot of loss of self because you don’t have your anchor points. But the connections I made were so deep and so special.

"I mean, we were all staying in the hotels we were filming at," she continued, adding that there was "no separation between set and home."

"We were all a very dysfunctional, lovely family, and we were so close because we had to be," she added. "We had to kind of create home within each other."

“Filming was such a tidal wave of authentic experience," added Parker Posey in a recent interview with The Times. "Very exotic and magical and alive, and it really was an endurance test.

"The heat was pretty intense," she continued, recalling that "there were all these stories of people seeing snakes," with actor Walter Goggins even bitten by a snake during filming.

"There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating," Posey continued, adding: "[People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they’d had the time of their lives.

"Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn’t a thing. I’m giving you a monologue, but I hope I’m painting a good picture."

The White Lotus season three is available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW.