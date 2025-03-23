White Lotus star Leslie Bibb ditches tropical florals in favour of some seriously chic spring suits
The White Lotus actress is becoming a poster girl for power dressing
In The White Lotus, Leslie Bibb’s character is a gossipy, glossy, Trump-supporting socialite with a talent for turning every conversation with her supposed two best friends into a bitching session.
Kate (Bibb’s character) and frenemies Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, and Laurie, portrayed by the superb Carrie Coon, make for delicious watching. The trio is perhaps the best example of fashion providing a portal into a character’s true self. For Kate, this plays out in a medley of hothouse florals, sweeping palazzo pants and, of course, that “c*nty little bob”.
In the most recent episode, when the trio, led by wellness influencer and Queen Bee Jaclyn, ditch their usual itinerary of yoga and detoxing and end up inviting three burly Russian blokes back to their villa for more boozing, Kate’s unease is on full display in the form of a polite pair of printed pyjamas (Desmond & Dempsey, perhaps) which provide a stark visual contrast to her friend’s scant swimwear. As Laurie flings off her bikini top and proceeds to waft her boobs about the camera cuts to a conservative Kate sat upright poolside in a cross-legged position — the armour is up, even if said armour is a pair of silk PJs.
Off-screen, however, there’s not a wafty fabric or tropical print insight and Bibb is being heralded as the new fashion darling as she steps out in powerful Corpcore suits, languid silhouettes, and a particularly notable offbeat three-piece suit by Thom Browne.
Gone are the respectable co-ords and Maga makeup, in their place is straight-from-the-runway styles from Jacquemus and Stella McCartney and feminine shapes that toe the line between directional and wearable. Scroll on to shop some of Leslie Bibb’s best fashion moments.
Shop Leslie Bibb’s Best Looks
The Pinstripe Two-Piece
The Office Siren Skirt Suit
The Gala Gown
The Houndstooth Suit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
My 2025 beauty resolution was to have 'main character hair'—these are the cuts I’m considering to look and feel my *best*
A real transformation
By Jazzria Harris
-
I’m a British beauty editor who has spent the last year in Australia—here are the standout brands from down under
And you can buy them in the UK
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I've finally found a SPF that applies *seamlessly* under make-up—it’s lightweight, non-comedogenic, and won't leave a white cast
Perfect for sensitive skin too
By Matilda Stanley
-
Lucy Hale makes a case for the spring green suit
Hit go on green suits
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
H&M just dropped a holiday-themed collection with The White Lotus costume designer Alex Bovaird
Here she talks season three’s fashion moments and life after Jennifer Coolidge
By Rebecca Jane Hill