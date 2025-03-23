White Lotus star Leslie Bibb ditches tropical florals in favour of some seriously chic spring suits

The White Lotus actress is becoming a poster girl for power dressing

Leslie Bibb power dressing
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In The White Lotus, Leslie Bibb’s character is a gossipy, glossy, Trump-supporting socialite with a talent for turning every conversation with her supposed two best friends into a bitching session.

Kate (Bibb’s character) and frenemies Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, and Laurie, portrayed by the superb Carrie Coon, make for delicious watching. The trio is perhaps the best example of fashion providing a portal into a character’s true self. For Kate, this plays out in a medley of hothouse florals, sweeping palazzo pants and, of course, that “c*nty little bob”.

In the most recent episode, when the trio, led by wellness influencer and Queen Bee Jaclyn, ditch their usual itinerary of yoga and detoxing and end up inviting three burly Russian blokes back to their villa for more boozing, Kate’s unease is on full display in the form of a polite pair of printed pyjamas (Desmond & Dempsey, perhaps) which provide a stark visual contrast to her friend’s scant swimwear. As Laurie flings off her bikini top and proceeds to waft her boobs about the camera cuts to a conservative Kate sat upright poolside in a cross-legged position — the armour is up, even if said armour is a pair of silk PJs.

Off-screen, however, there’s not a wafty fabric or tropical print insight and Bibb is being heralded as the new fashion darling as she steps out in powerful Corpcore suits, languid silhouettes, and a particularly notable offbeat three-piece suit by Thom Browne.

Gone are the respectable co-ords and Maga makeup, in their place is straight-from-the-runway styles from Jacquemus and Stella McCartney and feminine shapes that toe the line between directional and wearable. Scroll on to shop some of Leslie Bibb’s best fashion moments.

Shop Leslie Bibb’s Best Looks

The Pinstripe Two-Piece

Leslie Bibb in New York

Leslie Bibb in New York

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images)

Double-Breasted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Taryn Two Piece
Reformation
Reformation Taryn Two Piece

Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
BALENCIAGA
Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules
Paris Texas
Paris Texas Lidia 70 Patent Leather Mules

The Office Siren Skirt Suit

Leslie Bibb in a pale grey skirt suit

Leslie Bibb in a pale grey skirt suit in Midtown Manhattan

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images)

Oversize Check Blazer
pullandbear
Oversize Check Blazer

Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt
COS
Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt

Wesler Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
The Row
Wesler Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Pointed-Toe Pumps
Charles & Keith
Pointed-Toe Pumps

The Gala Gown

Leslie Bibb in a backless navy gown and blazer in New York

Leslie Bibb in a backless navy gown and blazer in New York

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images)

Loose-Fit Blazer
H&M
Loose-Fit Blazer

Hybrid Knit Midi Dress in Navy
Reiss
Hybrid Knit Midi Dress in Navy

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Origin
Dyson
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Origin

Lip Gloss
Glossier
Lip Gloss

The Houndstooth Suit

Leslie Bibb in a Thom Browne three-piece houndstooth suit and tie in New York

Leslie Bibb in a Thom Browne three-piece houndstooth suit and tie in New York

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images)

Holden Houndstooth Crew Neck Waistcoat
French Connection
Holden Houndstooth Crew Neck Waistcoat

Holden Houndstooth Wide Leg Trousers
French Connection
Holden Houndstooth Wide Leg Trousers

Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag

Square-Toe Leather Mules
COS
Square-Toe Leather Mules

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

