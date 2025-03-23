White Lotus star Leslie Bibb ditches tropical florals in favour of some seriously chic spring suits

In The White Lotus, Leslie Bibb’s character is a gossipy, glossy, Trump-supporting socialite with a talent for turning every conversation with her supposed two best friends into a bitching session.

Kate (Bibb’s character) and frenemies Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, and Laurie, portrayed by the superb Carrie Coon, make for delicious watching. The trio is perhaps the best example of fashion providing a portal into a character’s true self. For Kate, this plays out in a medley of hothouse florals, sweeping palazzo pants and, of course, that “c*nty little bob”.

In the most recent episode, when the trio, led by wellness influencer and Queen Bee Jaclyn, ditch their usual itinerary of yoga and detoxing and end up inviting three burly Russian blokes back to their villa for more boozing, Kate’s unease is on full display in the form of a polite pair of printed pyjamas (Desmond & Dempsey, perhaps) which provide a stark visual contrast to her friend’s scant swimwear. As Laurie flings off her bikini top and proceeds to waft her boobs about the camera cuts to a conservative Kate sat upright poolside in a cross-legged position — the armour is up, even if said armour is a pair of silk PJs.

Off-screen, however, there’s not a wafty fabric or tropical print insight and Bibb is being heralded as the new fashion darling as she steps out in powerful Corpcore suits, languid silhouettes, and a particularly notable offbeat three-piece suit by Thom Browne.

Gone are the respectable co-ords and Maga makeup, in their place is straight-from-the-runway styles from Jacquemus and Stella McCartney and feminine shapes that toe the line between directional and wearable. Scroll on to shop some of Leslie Bibb’s best fashion moments.

Shop Leslie Bibb’s Best Looks

The Pinstripe Two-Piece

Leslie Bibb in New York (Image credit: The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images)

The Office Siren Skirt Suit

Leslie Bibb in a pale grey skirt suit in Midtown Manhattan (Image credit: TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images)

The Gala Gown

Leslie Bibb in a backless navy gown and blazer in New York (Image credit: TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images)

The Houndstooth Suit

Leslie Bibb in a Thom Browne three-piece houndstooth suit and tie in New York (Image credit: The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images)

