The Princess Of Wales stepped out in two gorgeous gowns while attending the royal wedding in Jordan

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Jordan this week to attend the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah to Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. The glamorous event took place at the Zahran Palace in Amman.

Of course, any elegant royal wedding calls for an equally elegant outfit, and as to be expected The Princess of Wales certainly rose to the occasion.

For the wedding ceremony, the Princess of Wales opted for a long sleeve, peach gown by designer Elie Saab. While you might be inclined to think the look was pulled from the label's latest runway collection, it was in fact taken from the brand's archive dating back to 2017. The lace-adorned gown originally debuted over six years ago, as a part of Elie Saab's Autumn/Winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

(Fun fact, Hailey Bieber actually walked the runway for Elie Saab during this exact collection debut.)

Elie Saab Autumn/Winter 2017 ready to wear runway (Image credit: Getty)

Of course, Middleton made the look her own as it appears that her iteration of the gown differed slightly from what was shown on the runway. As you can see, the original gown features transparent fabric along the skirt, though the royal's outfit has eliminated that element, creating a decidedly more demure look.

This Elie Saab gown was not the only show-stopping outfit Middleton sported whilst in Jordan. The royal changed into a separate look for the wedding reception, which gave the Princess a chance to add some sparkle.

At the wedding reception, The Princess of Wales opted for a floor-length, sequin-covered Jenny Packham gown, which she wore alongside a few family heirlooms including the Greville Chandelier Earrings and Lover's Knot Tiara.

While all of Kate's jewellery is beautiful, these two pieces in particular carry historical significance. Middleton's earrings once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, who wore the pair regularly throughout her life. According to diamond expert, Steven Stone the late Queen was gifted the earrings by her parents on her wedding day in 1947.

Meanwhile, the Lover's Knot Tiara also bares its own cultural significance. Having originally belonged to Queen Mary, the tiara was passed down through generations and eventually became a piece Princess Diana was seen in on several occasions.

It is sweet that with such a simple gesture, The Princess of Wales was able to ensure she honoured both the late Princess Diana and the late Queen during her appearance in Jordan.

