Hailey Bieber can't stop wearing this affordable London-based jewellery brand

It is a well-known fact that Hailey Bieber is an incredibly stylish woman (opens in new tab). She is often spotted at red carpets (opens in new tab) and events wearing wish-list-worthy outfits and champions both established and emerging designers (opens in new tab).

Of course, we keep an eye on Hailey's style but are always more invested when we notice that she is wearing British designers, and this past week she has done exactly that. While on vacation with her husband, Hailey was spotted several times wearing jewellery (opens in new tab) by the London-based label Missoma.

A post shared by Missoma Jewellery (@missomalondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Missoma has been a favourite amongst fashion editors for quite some time, beloved for its elevated yet wearable designs. In Hailey's case, the It-girl decided to wear a few pieces from Missoma's collaboration with designer Harris Reed. Mrs Bieber stacked together two of the 'In Good Hands' gemstone necklaces from the brand's most recent launch.

The two-hands motif can be seen throughout Harris Reed's collection with the brand, and, according to Missoma, is Georgian-inspired.

Bieber is not the only celebrity to be spotted in Missoma's range. In fact, Florence Pugh has also been seen wearing the Harris Reed collection on several occasions and even appeared on the runway at the designer's recent Autumn/Winter 2023 London Fashion Week (opens in new tab) show wearing Missoma jewellery.

A post shared by Missoma Jewellery (@missomalondon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Gigi and Bella Hadid are also on the brand's list of famous fans. The sisters have been spotted in Missoma's heart rings and sunglass collaboration with Le Specs.

Interested in adding Hailey's exact necklaces to your collection? Keep scrolling to shop pieces from the Missoma x Harris Reed collection below.

Shop the Missoma x Harris Reed 'In Good Hands' collection: