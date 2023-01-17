The secret detail from William and Kate's wedding that was kept from the public

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding (opens in new tab) was watched by millions across the globe, and while it may not feel like that long ago we saw them saying 'I do' at Westminster Abbey, the couple are set to celebrate their 12th anniversary in April.

As the years have passed, many details about their big day have come to light - from Kate shocking the Queen by insisting that she did her own make-up (opens in new tab), to William helping his wife with her hair (opens in new tab) on the morning of the ceremony.

However, there is one part of their wedding that was a closely guarded secret according to Prince Harry.

In his memoir, Spare, (opens in new tab) the Duke of Sussex explains that the public were led to believe a 'lie' about his role in the nuptials. While it appeared that he was William's best man, he claims that it was a 'cover'.

In fact, he says that William's best men were two of his friends, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee. However, it was decided that Harry would take on the role in the eyes of the public in order to protect their privacy.

He writes: "The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie. The public expected me to be best man, and thus the Palace saw no choice but to say that I was.

"In truth, Willy didn’t want me giving a best-man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn’t wrong."

Discussing the two men's privacy, he explains: "The lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents. Had they been outed as Willy’s best men, the rabid press would’ve chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families’ lives.

"Both chaps were shy, quiet. They couldn’t handle such an onslaught, and shouldn’t be expected to. Willy explained all this to me and I didn’t blink. I understood. We even had a laugh about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might’ve said in my speech."

While he didn't give a speech, Harry does say that he introduced the best men he briefly spoke about their childhood and read notes from letters sent by members of the public.

Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.