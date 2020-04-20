The little-known fact behind Princess Diana’s favourite tiara

We know Princess Diana adored the Lover’s Knot Tiara, which the Queen wanted her to wear on her wedding day. Although on the big day she ended up wearing the Spencer Tiara (a family heirloom), she did wear the other one many times after that. She sadly had to give it back after her divorce, as it was on loan from the Queen, and at that point Diana was no longer part of the royal family.

Since then it has rarely been seen, though Kate Middleton was spotted wearing it for a party at the palace just last year.

The tiara was originally passed onto Queen Elizabeth from Queen Mary after her passing in 1953, and though she wore it a few times in the 50s, she hasn’t been spotted wearing it in the following decades.

Queen Mary herself commissioned it in 1914, to be modelled after her grandmother Princess Augusta’s own Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara (which is currently thought to be owned privately).

The headpiece was created by the House of Garrard, using some of her family’s pearls and diamonds, and actually turned out a little differently to the one we know so well.

Before it was passed on to the Queen, it featured 19 upright pearls at the top, as well as the 19 hanging ones, though these were removed at some point in the early or mid 50s it seems.

And it’s no surprise, given how heavy the tiara reportedly was. Princess Diana reportedly complained that it was so heavy, it gave her headaches, though it didn’t stop her wearing the tiara she clearly loved so much.