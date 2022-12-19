Kate Middleton's latest look included a pair of chic £14 earrings
And yes, they're still in stock.
Last week, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton stepped at Westminster Abbey to attend the second annual "Together At Christmas" carol service. The service, which has been hosted by Middleton was tapped on Thursday but is set to air to the public on ITV on Christmas (opens in new tab) eve.
Of course, all eyes were on Kate's outfit (opens in new tab), and for the occasion, the royal chose to wear an appropriately festive burgundy coat, matched with a burgundy clutch bag and pointed-toe heels in the same colour.
Middleton's coat was courtesy of luxury London-based womenswear brand Eponine, who specialise in made-to-order garments, while the Princess' shoes were by famed Italian designer Gianvito Rossi.
However, as she's proven time and time again, Kate is quite the sartorial expert when it comes to seamlessly merging both designer and high-street fashion (opens in new tab), and this look perfectly encapsulated that expertise.
Alongside her bespoke coat and designer heels, Middleton opted for a pair of earrings by UK high-street label Accessorize. The earrings featured a dramatic drop silhouette made up of different coloured gemstones and retail for just £14.
Surprisingly, the affordable accessory is still in stock, and available to shop on Accessorize's website. Featuring red and pink coloured stones, the earrings certainly have a festive flair and would be the perfect option to elevate your Christmas day look. Just ask Kate!
While the earrings are still available, the TV special is set to air on Christmas eve so we predict the accessory will likely sell out soon after that. Keep scrolling to shop the item while stocks last.
Shop Kate Middleton's Accessorize earrings:
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
