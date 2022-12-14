William and Kate's Christmas card features a sweet previously unseen family photo

Every year, royal fans look forward to seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales' Christmas card. Prince William and Kate Middleton often share a sweet photograph of their family of five for the festive season, with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all featured in the seasonal snap.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla released their Christmas card (opens in new tab) earlier this week, marking the first festive card from the newly appointed monarch since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

While Kate is usually behind the lens when it comes to sharing birthday portraits of her three children, the Wales' usually employ the help of photographer Matt Porteous when it comes to capturing the family together.

He has previously photographed Prince George for his birthday, and snapped behind the scenes moments at Prince Louis' christening. He also took the family's 2020 Christmas card photo, which was taken at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

This year, Porteous photographed the family walking hand in hand in a line, with William and Kate either side of their three little ones.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It is unclear when and where the photograph was taken, but with the sun beaming down on them and the children wearing casual shorts and t-shirts, it's probably safe to assume it was long before the temperatures dipped in the UK!

Charles and Camilla's Christmas photo was taken on 3rd September at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, just days before the Queen sadly passed away.

Last year, Harry and Meghan released a Christmas card message with a photograph of them playing with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, although they haven't shared anything to mark 2022 just yet.

The couple have been making headlines this month due to the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan. The first three episodes aired last Thursday, with a new set of episodes landing on the streaming service tomorrow morning.