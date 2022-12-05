This is the most popular Kate Middleton dress of 2022 - according to royal fans

Kate Middleton's dress sense has always been spot on - whether she recycles an old favourite from Jenny Packham or dresses down for a sporting event - but a new report has revealed what our favourite actually is.

According to new research, the black Alexander McQueen coat dress that the Princess of Wales wore to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is her most popular look this year - with searches skyrocketing 233 per cent above the average when royal fans were searching for ‘Kate Middleton dress'.

The research, collated by Karen Millen (opens in new tab), analysed Google Trends data from this year to find out which of Kate Middleton’s dresses have been the most popular.

The coat dress was paired with a black-rimmed veiled hat and stilettos. While the royal also wore the dress with a 4-strand pearl choker and pearl earrings - an ode to the Queen. While pearls are a traditional choice of mourning for members of the royal family, Kate's necklace is particularly special given it once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her second most popular outfit is a floral dress, that many said was a nod to the Belize flag, which she wore on her visit to the country with her husband Prince William - this look was searched for 203 per cent above average for her fashion. The dress, officially called ‘Painted Roses’ from American designer Tory Burch was worn by Kate in March when she danced with locals.

Other popular dresses that Kate has worn include pieces from Stella McCartney and Jenny Packham. The black Jenny Packham, which caused searches to spike 173 per cent above average, was worn on a walkaround tribute to the Queen around Windsor Castle in September.

Of course, it is unsurprising that Kate Middleton's dresses are so popular - as she regularly crashes fashion websites and makes dresses sell out within minutes after she's spotted in them.

A spokesperson for Karen Millen (opens in new tab) agrees: “Ever since her introduction into the Royal family, Kate Middleton has made a vast impression on the fashion industry, well known for her timeless style and sophisticated outfits. These findings demonstrate Kate’s ability to inspire fashion choices up and down the country, with the British public rushing to take inspiration from her tasteful wardrobe.

"This research also highlights Kate’s enduring and admirable ability to discreetly use her elegant style to compliment the events she attends, yet not divert too much attention away from the main focus of the occasion.”