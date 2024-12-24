I just spoke with leading colourists—they all agree, these are the 7 hair colour trends to know for 2025

Hair colour trends come and go—perhaps more quickly than ever in the era of TikTok and micro trends—and we welcome in a whole new bunch of them with the arrival of a new year. Next year, we're going to see classic hair trends make a comeback, but when it comes to colour, things are set to be a little different That’s exactly why I’ve called on some of the industry’s leading colourists to give us a sense of the biggest hair colour trends 2025 will welcome in with open arms.

Over the past year, (and particularly throughout winter) we have seen the continuation of the copper movement, buttery blonde shades replacing their more silvery counterparts as the go-to, as well as deep, rich and glossy brunettes becoming eleven more popular. So what can we expect to see trending in the new year and beyond? Here’s how said experts predict the next 12 months will look in terms of 2025 hair colour trends.

The 2025 hair colour trends to know, according to industry experts

1. Golden blondes

A post shared by Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie) A photo posted by on

Icier blondes have made way for warmer, golden, buttery, sunflower-hued shades, as hairdresser Samantha Cusick, Founder of the salons of the same name, confirms. “Dimensional and higher-maintenance blondes are making a comeback,” she tells us. “Think shades like Sabrina Carpenter's golden blonde, which add warmth and depth—perfect for the colder months.”

2. Cherry cola

A post shared by BLEACH (@bleachlondon) A photo posted by on

Alongside the widespread copper hair fever, deeper and more vibrant reds have also started to step into the spotlight. “A dark-red shade with purple undertones that suits all skin tones, this bold and vibrant hue adds a striking edge to one’s look,” says Cusick.

3. Mocha moment

A post shared by Styl Hair Niort (@stylhairniort) A photo posted by on

High-shine brunettes of varying depths will continue to reign supreme, from mid-mocha to deep espresso. “Brunettes will continue to have their moment in the spotlight in 2025, with liquid brunette emerging as a key colour trend as we enter into the new year” says hairdresser Christel Barron-Hough, Founder of London's STIL Salon. “[This] is also a spin on Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse. It’s shinier, rather than matte, and naturally cooler in tone, so perfectly suited to those with cool undertones in their complexion. As an upcycled look, it also draws inspiration from the emerging artisan and sustainability trends for 2025. It reimagines an iconic 90s aesthetic with a modern, high-shine twist—it’s glossier, muted, cool and has a natural artisanal feel to it.”

4. Eco blonde

A post shared by STIL Salon (@stil.salon) A photo posted by on

Inspired by the grown out blondes of 90s style icons, eco blonde is all about the lived-in look—and can work with just about any blonde. "This trend is incredibly versatile and suits all complexions,” says Barron-Hough. “It can be adapted to warmer or cooler tones. For example, if the client has a reflection of gold in their complexion, a golden blonde can be achieved, while those with pink undertones would opt for cooler, ashier hues. The aim is for the root colour to mimic the client’s natural base."

5. Golden hour glow

A post shared by Liz Cook (@coloredbyliz) A photo posted by on

“Blondes are warming up with sunset-inspired hues—think golden hour reflections, strawberry blonde and peach blush tones,” says hairdresser Jordanna Cobella, Founder of London's Cobella Salon. “Influenced by nostalgic 70s photography, these lived-in blondes feature diffused roots for a sustainable, low-maintenance look.”

6. Copper continuation

A post shared by Nicolle Lemonds/ CURLY COLORIST / NYC (@nicollelovescurls) A photo posted by on

“Building on the cowgirl copper trend, lighter coppers with bold contrasts and color blocking are on the rise,” says hairstylist Chloë Swift. “Expect lighter tones around the face with depth at the roots for an expensive finish. Suitable for all hair bases, with apricot coppers for lighter shades and deeper tones for darker bases.”

7. Y3K

A post shared by Pallure Pro Hair Care (@pallurepro) A photo posted by on

Not to be confused with Y2K, Y3K is a futuristic K-beauty movement that's influencing hair trends. “For the bold, 2025 will see futuristic, AI-inspired metallic indulgence,” says Cobella. “Shades like metallic silvers, lilacs, and multi-chromatic sheens reflect a dystopian, sci-fi-inspired aesthetic—perfect for those embracing meta-beauty trends.”