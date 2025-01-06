Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's surprising PDA at the Golden Globes is going viral
The Golden Globes is always a night to remember. As the first ceremony to kick off awards season every year, it's usually full of fun from fresh-faced celebs as they gather to celebrate the best talent in the entertainment industry. It also happens to be where A-listers are caught having private chats with their famous pals (ahem, the Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift lip reading debacle of 2024, anyone?).
This year, Zendaya has undeniably dominated the headlines after being spotted wearing a rather sparkly diamond ring on her left hand and reigniting engagement speculation. However, another clip is also going viral - and the focus is none other than Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The pair have reportedly been dating since April 2023 but have kept their relationship largely under wraps, and aside from a handful of public appearances (including those infamously sweet photos from the U.S. Open finals), they have been decidedly private about their romance.
However, during a brief moment at the 2025 Golden Globes, Timothée and Kylie were caught looking very cosy in some candid footage which has since been shared online. In the video, the stars in the room appear to be looking in the opposite direction as Timothée and Kylie quickly share a kiss.
pic.twitter.com/Q7E0WjOXL4January 6, 2025
It was just last year, at the 2024 Golden Globes, that lip readers also attempted to dissect a conversation between Kylie and Timmy, claiming that the pair were reportedly saying 'I love you' to one another. Aww.
In a recent report for PEOPLE, a source said: "They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."
These two.
Jadie Troy-Pryde
