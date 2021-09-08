Alexa Chung’s new Barbour collection is what your autumn wardrobe needs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Alexa Chung and her eponymous label have collaborated with Barbour for a new collection that’s perfect to ring in the new autumn/winter season with.

Barbour by ALEXACHUNG AW21 is inspired by ‘the beauty and practicality of outfits worn by pioneers and explorers in the early 20th century’, translating into elevated and bold designs that protect you in style from the harsh weather.

Speaking about her new collection, Alexa said, ‘We were keen to approach the design process of this particular collection with a metaphorical suitcase filled with unique inspiration and fresh ideas, all of which were conceived during lockdown. We began by delving deep into the image research phase and opted, this time, to take the road less travelled, moving away from what might be considered the more ‘traditional’ reference points used in previous seasons, such as equestrian and outdoor pursuits, and entering into a new realm of possibilities. And so, to the mood board – the American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart ready for take-off in her pilot bomber, a vintage firefighter jacket with aged brass clasps and a female astronaut of yesteryear in a zinc hued ensemble, all of which led to inspire the silhouettes, hardware detailing and colour palette found in this collection.’

Key pieces include a quilted jacket which also comes in a longline version, available in grey and khaki, as well as the iconic Barbour jacket, re-imagined in a two-tone colourway and punked up with gold zip details.

Alexa’s favourite pieces? ‘I’m glad you asked’, she says. ‘The Tonal Pip in the aforementioned zinc colourway is soon to be mine and I look forward to wearing it as I perform a rain dance with my hood up under the grey skies of England. The new dark camel colourway makes a spectacular entrance on the Jackie; an oversized silhouette offset with a dinky tie neck detail, the perfect raincoat in which to grab someone’s attention.’

BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG TONAL PIP JACKET, £269

BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG JACKIE CASUAL JACKET, £279

The collection is available to buy now, with prices starting at £229 for the cropped quilted jacket, which is bound to be a festival must-have.