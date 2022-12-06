All the best looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet

Last night, amid freezing temperatures, the best and brightest in the fashion industry braved the elements to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Presented at Royal Albert Hall, with Jodie Turner-Smith as ever-so-charismatic host, the awards set out to honour Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, independent British brand of the year, and more.

Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli took home top prize as designer of the year. Fittingly, Piccioli had dressed Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more for the occasion, meaning the red carpet was awash with Valentino's designs.

Bella Hadid was crowned model of the year, which felt very much deserved given her fashion month reign. Wales Bonner took home independent British brand of the year, while renowned stylist Katie Grand was honoured with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, based on her contribution to the industry.

From Alexa Chung in Prada to Simone Ashely in 16Arlington, celebrities certainly bought their A-game to the red carpet. The beauty looks were memorable too, with Lily James, Jourdan Dunn and more styled by Charlotte Tilburry.

Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards.