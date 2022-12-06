All the best looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet
The glitz! The glam!
Last night, amid freezing temperatures, the best and brightest in the fashion industry braved the elements to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Presented at Royal Albert Hall, with Jodie Turner-Smith as ever-so-charismatic host, the awards set out to honour Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, independent British brand of the year, and more.
Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli took home top prize as designer of the year. Fittingly, Piccioli had dressed Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more for the occasion, meaning the red carpet was awash with Valentino's designs.
Bella Hadid was crowned model of the year, which felt very much deserved given her fashion month reign. Wales Bonner took home independent British brand of the year, while renowned stylist Katie Grand was honoured with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, based on her contribution to the industry.
From Alexa Chung in Prada to Simone Ashely in 16Arlington, celebrities certainly bought their A-game to the red carpet. The beauty looks were memorable too, with Lily James, Jourdan Dunn and more styled by Charlotte Tilburry.
Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards.
Naomi Campbell wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards
Florence Pugh wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards
Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci at the British Fashion Awards
Alexa Chung wears Prada at the British Fashion Awards
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards
Simone Ashley wears 16Arlington at the British Fashion Awards
Ashley Graham at the British Fashion Awards
Elizabeth Debicki at the British Fashion Awards
Lily James at the British Fashion Awards
Jourdan Dunn at the British Fashion Awards
Lila Moss wears Knwls at the British Fashion Awards
Rita Ora wears Nensi Dojaka at the British Fashion Awards
Suki Waterhouse at the British Fashion Awards
Winnie Harlow at the British Fashion Awards
Dixie D'Amelio at the British Fashion Awards
Irina Shayk wears H&M at the British Fashion Awards
Maya Jama at the British Fashion Awards
FKA Twigs wears Rick Owens at the British Fashion Awards
Shay Mitchell at the British Fashion Awards
Stella Maxwell at the British Fashion Awards
Leomie Anderson at the British Fashion Awards
Ellie Bamber at the British Fashion Awards
Lady Amelia Windsor at the British Fashion Awards
Rochelle Humes at the British Fashion Awards
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
