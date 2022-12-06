All the best looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet

British Fashion Awards red carpet
Last night, amid freezing temperatures, the best and brightest in the fashion industry braved the elements to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Presented at Royal Albert Hall, with Jodie Turner-Smith as ever-so-charismatic host, the awards set out to honour Designer of the Year, Model of the Year, independent British brand of the year, and more. 

Valentino's Pier Paolo Piccioli took home top prize as designer of the year. Fittingly, Piccioli had dressed Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and more for the occasion, meaning the red carpet was awash with Valentino's designs

Bella Hadid was crowned model of the year, which felt very much deserved given her fashion month reign. Wales Bonner took home independent British brand of the year, while renowned stylist Katie Grand was honoured with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, based on her contribution to the industry. 

From Alexa Chung in Prada to Simone Ashely in 16Arlington, celebrities certainly bought their A-game to the red carpet. The beauty looks were memorable too, with Lily James, Jourdan Dunn and more styled by Charlotte Tilburry. 

Keep scrolling for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 British Fashion Awards. 

1/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Naomi Campbell wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards

2/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Florence Pugh wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards

3/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith wears Gucci at the British Fashion Awards

4/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Alexa Chung wears Prada at the British Fashion Awards

5/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Valentino at the British Fashion Awards

6/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Simone Ashley wears 16Arlington at the British Fashion Awards

7/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Ashley Graham at the British Fashion Awards

8/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Elizabeth Debicki at the British Fashion Awards

9/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Lily James at the British Fashion Awards

10/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Jourdan Dunn at the British Fashion Awards

11/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Lila Moss wears Knwls at the British Fashion Awards

12/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Rita Ora wears Nensi Dojaka at the British Fashion Awards

13/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Suki Waterhouse at the British Fashion Awards

14/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Winnie Harlow at the British Fashion Awards

15/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Dixie D'Amelio at the British Fashion Awards

16/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Irina Shayk wears H&M at the British Fashion Awards

17/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Maya Jama at the British Fashion Awards

18/24
(Image credit: Getty)

FKA Twigs wears Rick Owens at the British Fashion Awards

19/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Shay Mitchell at the British Fashion Awards

20/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Stella Maxwell at the British Fashion Awards

21/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Leomie Anderson at the British Fashion Awards

22/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Ellie Bamber at the British Fashion Awards

23/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Amelia Windsor at the British Fashion Awards

24/24
(Image credit: Getty)

Rochelle Humes at the British Fashion Awards

