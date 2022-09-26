Florence Pugh has opened up about her experience on the Don’t Worry Darling set

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Don’t Worry Darling hit cinemas this weekend, but it has been making headlines for months. From Olivia Wilde being served legal papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudekis while she was on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year, to that clip of Harry Styles ‘spitting’ at Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival, the movie has had its fair share of online interest.

On top of that, there were conflicting stories about why Shia LaBeouf really quit the film and claims of tension between Wilde and Midsommar star, Florence Pugh.

During an interview, Wilde refused to comment on any feud speculation stating that ‘the internet feeds itself’ with gossip, but Pugh has since opened up about her experience on set.

Taking to Instagram, the 26 year old actor spoke about how ‘grateful’ she is for the movie and thanked everyone who worked on the film.

Sharing behind the scenes photos, she wrote: ‘It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!

‘We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips).

‘Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!

‘Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.’

Going on to describe her experience on set, Pugh added: ‘This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.

‘With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling.’

While Pugh didn’t mention Wilde in her post, she did share a photo of them together during filming – so hopefully that will put the rumours to bed once and for all.

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas now.