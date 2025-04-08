Calling all summer brides—this is the swimwear to pack for your hen or honeymoon
Beautiful bikinis, chic one-pieces and white cover-ups for every bridal moment
You've booked the venue, finalised the guest list, sorted the seating plan, and found the dress—so, what next? For brides getting married this summer, it's time for the fun part: thinking about what swimwear to pack for your upcoming hen and honeymoon.
Of course, it goes without saying that you don't need anything (else) new to be able to celebrate in style. While going big on all-white-everything dressing is a sure-fire way to extend the festivities beyond the big day, you can very well channel the bridal vibes using items you already have in your wardrobe. But if you were looking to upgrade your swimwear selection ahead of the summer anyway, this feels like the perfect excuse.
A post shared by Hunza G (@hunzag)
A photo posted by on
Whether for a sun-soaked hen party getaway, the obligatory post-wedding-day pool party with friends, a far-flung tropical honeymoon, or all of the above, investing in some beautiful bridal swimwear is all part of the fun. And luckily, some of our favourite brands have launched special bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups with these very occasions in mind.
Just last week, for example, the London-based, influencer-favourite label Away That Day dropped a special swimwear collab with wedding experts Gigi & Olive, made up of pieces for every sun-soaked bridal moment.
Skims, too, recently re-launched its bridal shop, which includes a stylish ruffle bikini that's perfect for a post-nuptials beach day, while cool-girl favourites like Hunza G, Monday Swimwear, Reformation and Maygel Coronel have also released a selection of bridal-inspired, all-white pieces worthy of an "I do".
A post shared by Monday Swimwear (@mondayswimwear)
A photo posted by on
So, without further ado, we've found all of the best bridal swimwear to shop now—and wear long beyond your wedding day. White is a classic summer shade after all, and nothing will make your tan stand out better.
Shop the best bridal swimwear
This Cannes one-piece is Away That Day's most recognisable, must-have design—and it now comes in bridal white, too.
Pair with the matching bikini bottoms for a statement bridal beach look.
Hunza G's crinkle one-piece is a classic for a reason. It's one-size, super-stretchy, cut high on the leg, and the perfect option for pregnant brides in particular.
The lace detailing on this just-dropped Reformation bikini adds even more bridal vibes. Shop the matching bottoms here.
This dramatic Karen Millen one-piece is giving designer vibes, but with a high-street price-tag.
Tick off something new and something blue in one go with this floral swimsuit.
Cool and chic in equal measure, this semi-sheer knitted dress is the perfect bridal beach cover-up.
M&S has come through once again with this stylish, scalloped swimsuit that's giving major Marysia vibes—but for a lot less.
Another fabulously dramatic one-piece from Karen Millen. This would look great with denim shorts or a patterned skirt in the evenings, too.
One for the minimalist brides out there. Shop the matching bikini bottoms here.
Add a sheer sarong, and you've got yourself a look that's worthy of walking down the (sand-covered) aisle.
Layer over matching white swimwear for a classic bridal beach look, or wear with a contrasting colour bikini for extra cool points. It's covered in tiny crystals for a hint of sparkle, too.
One of the best things about Monday Swimwear is that it's genuinely size-inclusive: most designs go up to a UK 20, and a G-cup. This underwired top is a classic, and can be paired with any number of matching bottoms.
You can't go wrong with Missoni swimwear. We love the subtle sparkle on this plunging white one-piece.
Luxury Colombian swimwear brand Maygel Coronel is a go-to for fashion insiders and tastemakers alike.
If old-world glamour is the vibe you're after, look no further than this elegant cream-coloured Reformation swimsuit, complete with pearl detail.
This low-back, lace dress is so chic that we wish we could actually get married in it...
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
-
You'll never guess which White Lotus characters almost had sex in the finale
We can't believe this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What King Charles 'deeply regrets' from marriage to Princess Diana
It was a difficult relationship
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zac Posen's debut GapStudio collection has finally dropped online—and it includes Anne Hathaway's viral summer dress
Our new go-to for elevated basics
By Sofia Piza
-
I’m a fashion editor attending a late summer wedding—these are the wedding guest outfits I’m considering
Look no further for wedding guest inspiration.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
This is what our fashion editors wear to weddings
Wedding season, sorted
By Penny Goldstone
-
5 Bridal trends taking over the aisle this year
Modern brides take note
By Rosana Lai
-
Wedding season is almost here - so I've found the best wedding guest dresses for you to shop in 2025
Prepare to be on the best-dressed guest list
By Sofia Piza
-
This will be the biggest wedding dress trend next year, according to the designers at The Own Studio
You heard it here first.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
What does a fashion designer wear to get married?
Hint: you don't design it yourself. (Because who needs that kind of pressure?) Step inside the stylish nuptials of hot London fashion designer Alice Archer and steal a few tips for yourself...
By Jess Wood
-
Kate Middleton's wedding dress - everything you need to know!
Find out more about the wedding dress everyone's talking about...
By Marie Claire
-
66 Times Celebrities *Accidentally* Wore Bridal Looks On The Red Carpet
Get inspiration for your big day with the most gorgeous bridal-style gowns from Hollywood's hottest red carpets
By Caroline Leaper