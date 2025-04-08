You've booked the venue, finalised the guest list, sorted the seating plan, and found the dress—so, what next? For brides getting married this summer, it's time for the fun part: thinking about what swimwear to pack for your upcoming hen and honeymoon.

Of course, it goes without saying that you don't need anything (else) new to be able to celebrate in style. While going big on all-white-everything dressing is a sure-fire way to extend the festivities beyond the big day, you can very well channel the bridal vibes using items you already have in your wardrobe. But if you were looking to upgrade your swimwear selection ahead of the summer anyway, this feels like the perfect excuse.

Whether for a sun-soaked hen party getaway, the obligatory post-wedding-day pool party with friends, a far-flung tropical honeymoon, or all of the above, investing in some beautiful bridal swimwear is all part of the fun. And luckily, some of our favourite brands have launched special bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups with these very occasions in mind.

Just last week, for example, the London-based, influencer-favourite label Away That Day dropped a special swimwear collab with wedding experts Gigi & Olive, made up of pieces for every sun-soaked bridal moment.

Skims, too, recently re-launched its bridal shop, which includes a stylish ruffle bikini that's perfect for a post-nuptials beach day, while cool-girl favourites like Hunza G, Monday Swimwear, Reformation and Maygel Coronel have also released a selection of bridal-inspired, all-white pieces worthy of an "I do".

So, without further ado, we've found all of the best bridal swimwear to shop now—and wear long beyond your wedding day. White is a classic summer shade after all, and nothing will make your tan stand out better.

Shop the best bridal swimwear

Away That Day Cannes One Piece £195 at Away That Day This Cannes one-piece is Away That Day's most recognisable, must-have design—and it now comes in bridal white, too.

Skims Bridal Swim Ruffle Bikini Top £68 at Skims Pair with the matching bikini bottoms for a statement bridal beach look.

Hunza G Square Neck Swimsuit £165 at Net-A-Porter Hunza G's crinkle one-piece is a classic for a reason. It's one-size, super-stretchy, cut high on the leg, and the perfect option for pregnant brides in particular.

Reformation Kahiwa Bikini Top £98 at Reformation The lace detailing on this just-dropped Reformation bikini adds even more bridal vibes. Shop the matching bottoms here.

Karen Millen Rosette Swimsuit £53.30 (was £79) at Karen Millen This dramatic Karen Millen one-piece is giving designer vibes, but with a high-street price-tag.

Agua by Agua Bendita Ébano Floral Swimsuit £195 at MyTheresa Tick off something new and something blue in one go with this floral swimsuit.

Monday Swimwear Palermo Knitted Maxi Dress £202 at Selfridges Cool and chic in equal measure, this semi-sheer knitted dress is the perfect bridal beach cover-up.

Hunza G Nicole Bikini View We love the glittery heart details on this seersucker set.

M&S Collection Neoprene Scallop Swimsuit £35 at M&S M&S has come through once again with this stylish, scalloped swimsuit that's giving major Marysia vibes—but for a lot less.

Away That Day Sardinia Top £115 at Away That Day You can't go wrong with a plunging bikini top and sweet rosette details.

Karen Millen Frill Swimsuit £79.20 (was £99) at Karen Millen Another fabulously dramatic one-piece from Karen Millen. This would look great with denim shorts or a patterned skirt in the evenings, too.

Beach Riot Dede One Piece £156 at Revolve Add a sheer sarong, and you've got yourself a look that's worthy of walking down the (sand-covered) aisle.

Victoria's Secret Diamante Knit Cover Up Dress £145 at Victoria's Secret Layer over matching white swimwear for a classic bridal beach look, or wear with a contrasting colour bikini for extra cool points. It's covered in tiny crystals for a hint of sparkle, too.

Monday Swimwear Honolulu Top £105 at Monday Swimwear One of the best things about Monday Swimwear is that it's genuinely size-inclusive: most designs go up to a UK 20, and a G-cup. This underwired top is a classic, and can be paired with any number of matching bottoms.

Missoni Lamé Swimsuit £410 at MyTheresa You can't go wrong with Missoni swimwear. We love the subtle sparkle on this plunging white one-piece.

Maygel Coronel Krassi Ruffled Bikini £210 at Net-A-Porter Luxury Colombian swimwear brand Maygel Coronel is a go-to for fashion insiders and tastemakers alike.

Reformation Valera Swimsuit £178 at Reformation If old-world glamour is the vibe you're after, look no further than this elegant cream-coloured Reformation swimsuit, complete with pearl detail.

Away That Day Vienna Lace Dress £125 at Away That Day This low-back, lace dress is so chic that we wish we could actually get married in it...