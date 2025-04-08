Calling all summer brides—this is the swimwear to pack for your hen or honeymoon

away that day gigi and olive bridal swimwear
(Image credit: Courtesy Away That Day)
You've booked the venue, finalised the guest list, sorted the seating plan, and found the dress—so, what next? For brides getting married this summer, it's time for the fun part: thinking about what swimwear to pack for your upcoming hen and honeymoon.

Of course, it goes without saying that you don't need anything (else) new to be able to celebrate in style. While going big on all-white-everything dressing is a sure-fire way to extend the festivities beyond the big day, you can very well channel the bridal vibes using items you already have in your wardrobe. But if you were looking to upgrade your swimwear selection ahead of the summer anyway, this feels like the perfect excuse.

Whether for a sun-soaked hen party getaway, the obligatory post-wedding-day pool party with friends, a far-flung tropical honeymoon, or all of the above, investing in some beautiful bridal swimwear is all part of the fun. And luckily, some of our favourite brands have launched special bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups with these very occasions in mind.

Just last week, for example, the London-based, influencer-favourite label Away That Day dropped a special swimwear collab with wedding experts Gigi & Olive, made up of pieces for every sun-soaked bridal moment.

Skims, too, recently re-launched its bridal shop, which includes a stylish ruffle bikini that's perfect for a post-nuptials beach day, while cool-girl favourites like Hunza G, Monday Swimwear, Reformation and Maygel Coronel have also released a selection of bridal-inspired, all-white pieces worthy of an "I do".

So, without further ado, we've found all of the best bridal swimwear to shop now—and wear long beyond your wedding day. White is a classic summer shade after all, and nothing will make your tan stand out better.

Shop the best bridal swimwear

Cannes One Piece - Bridal White
Away That Day
Cannes One Piece

This Cannes one-piece is Away That Day's most recognisable, must-have design—and it now comes in bridal white, too.

skims bridal bikini
Skims
Bridal Swim Ruffle Bikini Top

Pair with the matching bikini bottoms for a statement bridal beach look.

Square Neck Seersucker Swimsuit
Hunza G
Square Neck Swimsuit

Hunza G's crinkle one-piece is a classic for a reason. It's one-size, super-stretchy, cut high on the leg, and the perfect option for pregnant brides in particular.

Kahiwa Bikini Top
Reformation
Kahiwa Bikini Top

The lace detailing on this just-dropped Reformation bikini adds even more bridal vibes. Shop the matching bottoms here.

Rosette Cut Out Detail Swimsuit
Karen Millen
Rosette Swimsuit

This dramatic Karen Millen one-piece is giving designer vibes, but with a high-street price-tag.

Ébano Floral Swimsuit
Agua by Agua Bendita
Ébano Floral Swimsuit

Tick off something new and something blue in one go with this floral swimsuit.

Palermo On-Sleeve Knitted Maxi Dress
Monday Swimwear
Palermo Knitted Maxi Dress

Cool and chic in equal measure, this semi-sheer knitted dress is the perfect bridal beach cover-up.

hunza g bridal bikini
Hunza G
Nicole Bikini

We love the glittery heart details on this seersucker set.

M&S white bridal swimsuit
M&S Collection
Neoprene Scallop Swimsuit

M&S has come through once again with this stylish, scalloped swimsuit that's giving major Marysia vibes—but for a lot less.

away that day gigi and olive bridal bikini
Away That Day
Sardinia Top

You can't go wrong with a plunging bikini top and sweet rosette details.

karen millen ruffle bridal swimsuit
Karen Millen
Frill Swimsuit

Another fabulously dramatic one-piece from Karen Millen. This would look great with denim shorts or a patterned skirt in the evenings, too.

mango white bikini
Mango
Underwired Bikini Top

One for the minimalist brides out there. Shop the matching bikini bottoms here.

Dede One Piece
Beach Riot
Dede One Piece

Add a sheer sarong, and you've got yourself a look that's worthy of walking down the (sand-covered) aisle.

victoria's secret bridal beach cover-up
Victoria's Secret
Diamante Knit Cover Up Dress

Layer over matching white swimwear for a classic bridal beach look, or wear with a contrasting colour bikini for extra cool points. It's covered in tiny crystals for a hint of sparkle, too.

monday swimwear bridal white bikini
Monday Swimwear
Honolulu Top

One of the best things about Monday Swimwear is that it's genuinely size-inclusive: most designs go up to a UK 20, and a G-cup. This underwired top is a classic, and can be paired with any number of matching bottoms.

Lamé Swimsuit
Missoni
Lamé Swimsuit

You can't go wrong with Missoni swimwear. We love the subtle sparkle on this plunging white one-piece.

Krassi Ruffled Bikini
Maygel Coronel
Krassi Ruffled Bikini

Luxury Colombian swimwear brand Maygel Coronel is a go-to for fashion insiders and tastemakers alike.

Valera One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Valera Swimsuit

If old-world glamour is the vibe you're after, look no further than this elegant cream-coloured Reformation swimsuit, complete with pearl detail.

away that day x gigi and olive bridal swimwear
Away That Day
Vienna Lace Dress

This low-back, lace dress is so chic that we wish we could actually get married in it...

Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.

