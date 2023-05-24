We're calling it the 'Sofia Richie effect.' Searches for mini wedding dresses are on the rise right now, meaning the look is undoubtedly trending among brides-to-be.

According to data commissioned by Karen Millen, searches for the term are at a ten-year high, increasing by 229% after Sofia Richie opted for a Chanel mini dress for her wedding reception last month.

A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge) A photo posted by on

Over the last few years, from runways to real life, it has been evident that hemlines are on the rise (who remembers that viral Miu Miu mini skirt?) so it should come as little surprise to see that bridal trends are now following suit. Even Chanel had a mini bridal look as a part of its most recent couture runway show.

In addition to this, since the pandemic, many couples are also opting for smaller, more intimate ceremonies which can call for slightly dressed down looks. Not to mention, lots of brides are also searching for mini wedding dresses to wear to their civil ceremonies or even hen parties.

(Image credit: Getty)

If you're on the lookout for a knee-grazing bridal dress, you've certainly come to the right place, as I have created an edit of the chicest styles online.

Whether you want to go for a traditional wedding dress brand (like The Own Studio) or a contemporary label with a bridal offering (think Rixo and Reformation) there are so many stylish options around this year.

These days, even brands that don't specialise in bridal looks seem to be creating options which could perfectly work for your nuptials. Australian brands Aje and Rachel Gilbert specifically excel in this area, as does Copenhagen-based brand ROTATE Birger Christensen.

As far as trends are concerned, there is one look that is reigning supreme at the moment and that is mini bridal dresses that feature bow detailing or a train at the back. Reformation, Rotate and more are championing this trend, offering brides a way to bring the drama without having to opt for a full-length gown.

For the best mini-wedding dresses available right now, keep scrolling.