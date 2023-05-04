Dua Lipa has signed on to co-design a collection for one of the world's most famous fashion houses

While she may have just co-chaired the Met Gala (opens in new tab), Dua Lipa is about to add an even more impressive fashion job title to her resume: designer.

Announced today, Dua Lipa is set to co-design a collection with Donatella Versace for the Italian fashion house's 2023 high-summer range. The collection has been dubbed “La Vacanza” (aka the holiday) and will debut at Versace's May 23rd runway show (opens in new tab).

While you might be inclined to assume the catwalk will take place in Versace's native, Milan, for the occasion, the brand will actually be staging its show on the south coast of France in Cannes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s “La Vacanza” collection for Versace with Donatella. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career," Dua Lipa said of the partnership in a press release. "For her to give me the honour of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream."

Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa have a long history of working together. In fact, the singer wore the brand to her first-ever Met Gala in 2019 (opens in new tab). Since then, she has chosen to wear Versace on so many occasions, including the 2021 and 2022 Grammy Awards (opens in new tab) red carpet.

In addition to this, Dua even walked the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and appeared in the brand's Autumn/Winter 2021 campaign.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us. Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional," Donatella Versace explained of the creative process. "Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colours of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”

Stayed tuned to see the collection on Mary 23.