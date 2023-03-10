Versace just staged a runway show in LA, here's everything you need to know

If you thought fashion month was over, think again. Paris Fashion Week (opens in new tab) may have drawn to a close on Tuesday afternoon, but that doesn't mean the runways stop. Proving that, in fact, fashion never sleeps, Versace hosted its Autumn/Winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles overnight.

While Versace has been a fixture on the Milan Fashion Week (opens in new tab) calendar for years, this season Donatella decided to try something new, heading to US soil to stage the brand's show just days before the 2023 Oscars (opens in new tab).

Could proximity to celebrities have been a factor in Versace's decision? It certainly seems so. Both on and off the runway, Versace's Autumn/Winter runway show was as star-studded as they come. The likes of Anne Hathaway (opens in new tab), Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson (opens in new tab) and Dua Lipa appeared front row. While on the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski (opens in new tab) took a turn in Versace's statement designs.

For everything you need to know about Versace's Autumn/Winter 2023 runway, keep scrolling.

The Location:

The luxury brand staged its show on the roof of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The runway took place at dusk, with attendees given a view over LA and the city's skyline. Interestingly, Versace's runway show was actually scheduled to take place tomorrow, but the brand brought the show forward by 24 hours after seeing it was forecast to rain.

(Image credit: Getty)

The attendees:

Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union. The show's front row was star-studded in every sense of the word, spanning both the music industry and Hollywood's A-list. Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and Lil Nas X also made appearances.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty) Anne Hathaway (Image credit: Getty) Miley Cyrus (Image credit: Getty) Dua Lipa (Image credit: Getty) Pamela Anderson (Image credit: Getty) Gabrielle Union (Image credit: Getty) Paris Hilton (Image credit: Getty) Simone Ashley (Image credit: Getty) Lil Nas X (Image credit: Getty) Demi Moore (Image credit: Getty) Lucien Laviscount (Image credit: Getty) Ariana DeBose

The runway:

The names on the runway were just as impressive (and recognizable) as those on the front row, including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Getty) Naomi Campbell (Image credit: Getty) Emily Ratajkowski (Image credit: Getty) Gigi Hadid (Image credit: Getty) Kendall Jenner (Image credit: Getty) Irina Shayk (Image credit: Getty) Imaan Hammam

The clothes:

In typical Versace fashion, the clothes were figure-hugging and fabulous. Models walked the runway with exaggerated winged eyeliner and opera gloves. Denim was shown alongside, red-carpet-worthy gowns and tailored separates. Of course, it wouldn't be Versace without a whole host of little black dresses.