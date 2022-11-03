Camille Charrière's new Mango collection is just made for party-season

These looks are begging to be worn on the dancefloor.

Camille Charriere Mango Collaboration
published

It has been a big week in the world of collaborations. First Ganni and Barbour (opens in new tab)released their capsule collaboration, then creative Lizzy Hadfield released her partnership with Tada and Toy (opens in new tab). And now today, influencer extraordinaire Camille Charriére has debuted her collab with Spanish retail giant Mango (opens in new tab)

Consisting of party-ready pieces (opens in new tab) that are just made for the dance floor, the collection could not have come at a more optimum time. With party season on the horizon, Charriére has debuted a range of crystal-embellished maxi dresses and sequinned-adorned minis, alongside satin slip dresses and winter-appropriate velvet. 

Playing into the influencer's cool girl sensibilities, each item looks as if it would be perfectly at home in Camille's designer label-laden wardrobe, with silhouettes akin to those we've seen on the runway in recent seasons. 

While Charriére may seem to have every designer on speed dial, the creative has also been known to incorporate vintage and pre-loved pieces into her rotation, often taking particular inspiration from the late nineties and early noughties. 

Evidently, it was the nightlife of this iconic era that formed the basis of Charriere's research in creating the collection. 

In an interview with Vogue, Charriere explained, “I looked at hundreds of old party, movie and paparazzi pictures– think Carrie Bradshaw, Kate Moss, Meg Ryan and Gwyneth Paltrow–all those people whose style transcends fashion trends."

We could certainly image a '90-era Moss or Paltrow hitting the red carpet or attending an event in one of the pieces below. Keep scrolling to see Camille Charriere's Mango collection and shop the pieces before they (inevitably) sell out. 

Shop the Camille Charriére x Mango collaboration: 

 (opens in new tab)
Crystal gown, £299 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Sequinned Dress, £60 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Animal print satin skirt, £50 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Animal-print fluid dress, £80 | Mango

(opens in new tab)
Detachable fur collar cardigan, £ 59.99 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Satin long skirt, £ 69.99 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Open back knit dress, £ 119.99 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Semitransparent dress with rhinestones, £ 199.99 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Velvet suit blazer, £ 229.99 | Mango

 (opens in new tab)
Satin camisole dress, £79.99 | Mango

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

