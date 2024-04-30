5 Bridal trends taking over the aisle this year

A quick scan of the recent bridal runways in New York City, celebrity weddings (hello, Sofia Richie) and the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks revealed some telling tips about where this year’s trends are headed. While brides-to-be are more daring than ever before when it comes to experimenting with colour, shapes and hemlines, a timeless appeal is still a core requirement for the D-Day look. Think: Bianca Jagger-esque jumpsuits covered in sequins or royalty-worthy capes in airy chiffon.

Nostalgic at times, but with a modern appeal, the aisle styles this year feel a little more grown-up than the last (wedding makeup looks and wedding day perfume included). Don’t worry, the bows, mini dresses and separates that flooded our feeds aren’t going anywhere, but below we unveil some new contenders for the 5 top bridal trends of 2024 with the help of Laurie Field, menswear and womenswear buying manager for Selfridges and Jess Kaye, co-founder of bridal label Own Studio.

All Frills

For the bride looking for the swish effect as she glides down the aisle, these gowns with cascading ruffles are the answer. “Ruffles are a flattering and sultry trend; this season, we have seen brands play with proportion and placement to create pieces that move elegantly,” says Field. Don’t be shy—opt for XXL layered frills that will turn your gown into a fashion moment. Fashion designer Molly Goddard’s latest drop includes plenty of frothy frocks cut just above the ankle for maximum bounce.

Cape Crusade

“Cape dresses is another silhouette we see customers invest in,” says Field. “This flattering cut looks great on most people and brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Jacquemus, and Stella McCartney have created dresses in bright bold colours, soft crepes and woven fabric that we have seen gain popularity.” Capes, previously a dramatic style favoured by the blue-blooded, are now a dominant choice amongst modern brides looking to eschew the veil for a bold train. Shimmering with embellishments like those by Jenny Packham or sheer and ethereal like the handmade cape by The Own Studio, capes of this season have been given the royal treatment.

Power Posies

Flowers on a wedding dress? Not-so-ground-breaking. But the 3-dimensional buds on the latest gowns might say otherwise. We’re talking sculptural roses moulded onto the hips like those on a cream Valentino confection, or at the centre of a draped column like that of an Ana Radu dress. These are blooms so bold even Miranda Priestly wouldn’t dare object.

Fancy Pants

"Over the course of a wedding brides want to be able to express different sides of their character and personal style, and they want this to be reflected in their outfit choices too,” says Kaye. “Tailoring is super popular especially for brides who love that super chic Bianca Jagger look." But don’t be mistaken: there’s nothing simple about the jumpsuits on offer this season. Once the shy sister of bridal looks reserved for civil weddings and elopements, jumpsuits have been given the big-day makeover. Paired with a floral bodice or attached to a cape, these trendsetting trouser styles offer just as much glamour as they do sleek comfort.

Sheer Joy

Naked dresses? So 2022. Today, brides are looking for that peek-a-boo effect that, rather than reveal more skin, adds a touch of fairy-like gossamer—and personality. "Multiple wedding looks also mean that even more importance is placed on brides being able to re-wear their pieces long after the wedding day,” says Kaye. “Sheer overlays are loved because they look so unique on the day itself but then our brides love re-wearing them afterwards." That means an opaque bodice that flows into a diaphanous skirt, a sheer overlay that can be taken off to reveal the shoulder-baring afterparty look or a detachable, full organza overskirt that forms a floaty train.