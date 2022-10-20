This will be the biggest wedding dress trend next year, according to the designers at The Own Studio

Model changing wedding dresses
(Image credit: Courtesy of The Own Studio)
London-based label The Own Studio is renowned for its contemporary take on bridal wear. The brand prides itself on creating garments that are made to live on beyond, just your wedding day. 

Undoubtedly, a creation for the modern bride, The OWN Studio champions individuality and a unique take on the traditional wedding look. In fact, their latest collection has been made to offer brides complete customisation.

The brand's founders, Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams, believe that 2023 will be all about deconstructed dressing and have subsequently created a collection entirely catered to this concept

"Detachable sleeves and overlays, sleek trousers and mini, maxi and midaxi skirts present brides with the perfect opportunity to plan and personalise every aspect of their wedding wardrobe," Williams explained. 

"Brides love how separates allow them to change up their look from day to night with minimal effort," Kaye added. "Not to mention the added eco-benefit of being able to rewear them long after the wedding day." 

Model changing wedding dresses

(Image credit: Future)

The brand has introduced "Build Your Own Bridal Wardrobe," allowing brides to mix and match varying separates to fully customise their looks. Bustiers can be styled alongside skirts of varying lengths. Overlays made from organza or feathers can be purchased to create unique additions. Essentially, the range gives brides complete autonomy over their looks.

The new collection is made up of 26 separate pieces, yet each piece can be mixed and matched endlessly creating far more than just 26 looks. "By building up and stripping away different elements of their outfit, brides can reflect every part of their personality within one changeable look,” Kaye explained. It's genius really. 

Keep scrolling to see and shop The Own Studio's new collection: 
Silk Satin Bustier, £950
Silk Satin Pearl Strap Dress, £2,650
Double Silk Organza Overlay, £350
Satin Ruched Skirt, £1,350
Silk Satin Cowl Neck Dress, £2,550
Wrap Organza Top With Puff Sleeves, £620
Silk Wrap Dress With Tie, £2,450
Strapless silk mikado drop waist dress, £2,795
Feather Overlay, £890
Silk Satin Trousers, £1250

