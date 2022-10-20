This will be the biggest wedding dress trend next year, according to the designers at The Own Studio

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

London-based label The Own Studio is renowned for its contemporary take on bridal wear. The brand prides itself on creating garments that are made to live on beyond, just your wedding day.

Undoubtedly, a creation for the modern bride, The OWN Studio champions individuality and a unique take on the traditional wedding look. In fact, their latest collection has been made to offer brides complete customisation.

The brand's founders, Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams, believe that 2023 will be all about deconstructed dressing and have subsequently created a collection entirely catered to this concept

"Detachable sleeves and overlays, sleek trousers and mini, maxi and midaxi skirts present brides with the perfect opportunity to plan and personalise every aspect of their wedding wardrobe," Williams explained.

"Brides love how separates allow them to change up their look from day to night with minimal effort," Kaye added. "Not to mention the added eco-benefit of being able to rewear them long after the wedding day."

The brand has introduced "Build Your Own Bridal Wardrobe," allowing brides to mix and match varying separates to fully customise their looks. Bustiers can be styled alongside skirts of varying lengths. Overlays made from organza or feathers can be purchased to create unique additions. Essentially, the range gives brides complete autonomy over their looks.

The new collection is made up of 26 separate pieces, yet each piece can be mixed and matched endlessly creating far more than just 26 looks. "By building up and stripping away different elements of their outfit, brides can reflect every part of their personality within one changeable look,” Kaye explained. It's genius really.

Keep scrolling to see and shop The Own Studio's new collection:

Silk Satin Bustier, £950 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Silk Satin Pearl Strap Dress, £2,650 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)



Double Silk Organza Overlay, £350 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Satin Ruched Skirt, £1,350 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)



Silk Satin Cowl Neck Dress, £2,550 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Wrap Organza Top With Puff Sleeves, £620 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Silk Wrap Dress With Tie, £2,450 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Strapless silk mikado drop waist dress, £2,795 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)

Feather Overlay, £890 VIEW NOW (opens in new tab)