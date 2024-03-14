Molly Goddard has launched a new bridal collection and it's totally beautiful

Fashion-loving brides-to-be, listen up. Molly Goddard – aka the queen of tulle – has just launched a new bridal collection and it's utterly beautiful.

This recent drop is made up of four dresses (named March, April, May and June) and four veils, each showcasing fabrics and details the British designer is known for. Think frothy skirts and intricate smocking, all in tulle and taffeta.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon)

The March dress has frothy tulle frills, while April combines a sleek, smocked bodice and full skirt. For something more dramatic, look to the sculptural, tulle tiers of the May dress. And there’s something for the more understated bride, too – the taffeta June dress and its gently gathered skirt.

Each dress is available in sizes UK 6 to 20, and the brand is offering additional sizing outside of this range at no extra cost. Prices start at £2,300 and go up to £4,800.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon) (Image credit: Wynston Shannon)

You’ll need the perfect veil to complement your dream dress; luckily, the designer has also launched four styles in layered tulle in classic white, as well as pale blue and coral red for those wanting to make a bolder statement. I’m now seriously considering renewing my vows.

Shop the collection now at mollygoddard.com