Molly Goddard has launched a new bridal collection and it's totally beautiful
I may just have to renew my vows
Fashion-loving brides-to-be, listen up. Molly Goddard – aka the queen of tulle – has just launched a new bridal collection and it's utterly beautiful.
This recent drop is made up of four dresses (named March, April, May and June) and four veils, each showcasing fabrics and details the British designer is known for. Think frothy skirts and intricate smocking, all in tulle and taffeta.
The March dress has frothy tulle frills, while April combines a sleek, smocked bodice and full skirt. For something more dramatic, look to the sculptural, tulle tiers of the May dress. And there’s something for the more understated bride, too – the taffeta June dress and its gently gathered skirt.
Each dress is available in sizes UK 6 to 20, and the brand is offering additional sizing outside of this range at no extra cost. Prices start at £2,300 and go up to £4,800.
You’ll need the perfect veil to complement your dream dress; luckily, the designer has also launched four styles in layered tulle in classic white, as well as pale blue and coral red for those wanting to make a bolder statement. I’m now seriously considering renewing my vows.
Shop the collection now at mollygoddard.com
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
-
Harry and Meghan have now commented on the Kate photo editing backlash
The couple responded publicly for the first time
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
As a Health Editor, I'm cynical about nutrition fads - but the changes I've seen after drinking apple cider vinegar daily are hard to ignore
As a new study finds ACV significantly reduces body mass index, weight, and more.
By Ally Head
-
Ryan Gosling has revealed how his daughters helped him with his 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars performance
By Jenny Proudfoot