Blake Lively knows it, florals are ALWAYS a good idea

Blake Lively has been busy. She supported Ryan Reynolds during his new Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, her best friend Taylor Swift during her Eras gigs, and is now going on her own promotional tour to promote her own movie: It Ends With Us.
Over the past week, she's been photographed at various events in New York ahead of the premiere, looking amazing in an array outfits which she has meticulously planned herself, since she is one of the few actresses in the business who doesn't have a stylist.
And you may have noticed these looks have one thing in common: they are all flower-inspired, and there's a reason for it: Blake is channeling her character Lily Bloom, who opens a flower shop after overcoming personal trauma.
Of course, Blake Lively is no stranger to a theme. She famously took inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for one of her Met Gala looks. You could argue she was 'method dressing' long before the term was even coined, long before Zendaya embraced tenniscore on the Challengers press tour.
This past week, there have been floral tops and trousers, beaded dresses and biker jackets embroidered with blooms, a mix of new season and vintage labels from designers such as Chanel, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.
Here's every look so far, and keep scrolling to replicate her style (and you can shop even more floral dresses here).
