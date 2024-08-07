Blake Lively knows it, florals are ALWAYS a good idea

Blake Lively has been busy. She supported Ryan Reynolds during his new Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, her best friend Taylor Swift during her Eras gigs, and is now going on her own promotional tour to promote her own movie: It Ends With Us.

Over the past week, she's been photographed at various events in New York ahead of the premiere, looking amazing in an array outfits which she has meticulously planned herself, since she is one of the few actresses in the business who doesn't have a stylist.

And you may have noticed these looks have one thing in common: they are all flower-inspired, and there's a reason for it: Blake is channeling her character Lily Bloom, who opens a flower shop after overcoming personal trauma.

Of course, Blake Lively is no stranger to a theme. She famously took inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for one of her Met Gala looks. You could argue she was 'method dressing' long before the term was even coined, long before Zendaya embraced tenniscore on the Challengers press tour.

This past week, there have been floral tops and trousers, beaded dresses and biker jackets embroidered with blooms, a mix of new season and vintage labels from designers such as Chanel, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.

Here's every look so far, and keep scrolling to replicate her style (and you can shop even more floral dresses here).

Blake added a feminine touch to a tough biker jacket with the addition of embroidered flowers, which she wore with matching bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a vintage Vivienne Westwood sourced via Tab Vintage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Dauphinette feather dress paired with Christian Louboutin heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another outfit by New York based designer Dauphinette, a beaded floral dress with matching coat and paired with Louboutin heels again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A total Versace look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Floral trousers, a floral top and bag all courtesy of Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic corporate look from the John Galliano Autumn/Winter 1997 collection for Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake added a cowgirl spin to the floral theme with this get-up, leather chaps work over jeans and paired with a leather-look tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To celebrate the release of the film, Blake's company Betty Booze/Buzz hosted a floral-themed party for the actress. For the occasion, she wore a hot pink dress by Dauphinette, which matched her péro jacket perfectly. The piece was hand embroidered with tiny clusters of flowers, which took hours to create. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake changed into another floral gown in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A striking floral and polka dot ensemble by New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A blooming beautiful Oscar de la Renta mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore a pair of cut-out Valentino jeans for a surprise screening of It Ends With Us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In silk Chanel separates for a Chanel dinner in Tribeca. (Image credit: Getty Images)

