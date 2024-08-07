Blake Lively knows it, florals are ALWAYS a good idea


Blake Lively has been busy. She supported Ryan Reynolds during his new Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, her best friend Taylor Swift during her Eras gigs, and is now going on her own promotional tour to promote her own movie: It Ends With Us.

Over the past week, she's been photographed at various events in New York ahead of the premiere, looking amazing in an array outfits which she has meticulously planned herself, since she is one of the few actresses in the business who doesn't have a stylist.

And you may have noticed these looks have one thing in common: they are all flower-inspired, and there's a reason for it: Blake is channeling her character Lily Bloom, who opens a flower shop after overcoming personal trauma.

Of course, Blake Lively is no stranger to a theme. She famously took inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for one of her Met Gala looks. You could argue she was 'method dressing' long before the term was even coined, long before Zendaya embraced tenniscore on the Challengers press tour.

This past week, there have been floral tops and trousers, beaded dresses and biker jackets embroidered with blooms, a mix of new season and vintage labels from designers such as Chanel, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.

Here's every look so far, and keep scrolling to replicate her style (and you can shop even more floral dresses here).

Blake Lively

Blake added a feminine touch to a tough biker jacket with the addition of embroidered flowers, which she wore with matching bermuda shorts.



Blake Lively

In a vintage Vivienne Westwood sourced via Tab Vintage.



Blake Lively

A Dauphinette feather dress paired with Christian Louboutin heels.



Blake Lively

Another outfit by New York based designer Dauphinette, a beaded floral dress with matching coat and paired with Louboutin heels again.



Blake Lively

A total Versace look.



Blake Lively

Floral trousers, a floral top and bag all courtesy of Chanel.



Blake Lively

An iconic corporate look from the John Galliano Autumn/Winter 1997 collection for Dior.



Blake Lively

Blake added a cowgirl spin to the floral theme with this get-up, leather chaps work over jeans and paired with a leather-look tank top.



Blake Lively

To celebrate the release of the film, Blake's company Betty Booze/Buzz hosted a floral-themed party for the actress. For the occasion, she wore a hot pink dress by Dauphinette, which matched her péro jacket perfectly. The piece was hand embroidered with tiny clusters of flowers, which took hours to create.



Blake Lively

Blake changed into another floral gown in New York.



Blake Lively

A striking floral and polka dot ensemble by New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers.



Blake Lively

A blooming beautiful Oscar de la Renta mini dress.



Blake Lively

The actress wore a pair of cut-out Valentino jeans for a surprise screening of It Ends With Us.



Blake Lively

In silk Chanel separates for a Chanel dinner in Tribeca.



Shop floral fashion

Immortal Rose Aria Chiffon Off-Shoulder Ankle Gown
Immortal Rose Aria Chiffon Off-Shoulder Ankle Gown

floral accessories
Bershka, Kitten heel sandals with floral detail

Bethany Feather-Trimmed Embellished Lace Mini Dress
SEA, Feather-Trimmed Mini Dress

Womens Valentino Garavani Blue Hibiscus-Detail Jeans | Harrods Uk
Valentino Garavani, Blue Hibiscus-Detail Jeans

floral accessories
Dune, floral diamante clutch

By Anthropologie Floral Quilted Jacket
By Anthropologie, Floral Quilted Jacket

Libbie Floral Dress
Nadine Merabi, Libbie Floral Dress

Zara flats
Zara, floral flats

Embossed Flower Gown
Mango, Embossed Flower Gown

Pure Cotton Boxy Embroidered Floral T-Shirt
M&S, Pure Cotton Floral T-Shirt

Chanel, printed jeans
Chanel, printed jeans

Maxi-Flower Ruched Top
Mango, Maxi-Flower Ruched Top

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

