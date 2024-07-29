Ryan Reynolds has finally opened up about his and Blake Lively's fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most talked-about people in the world, but despite their star-studded careers, surprisingly little is known about their family life, with the couple being notoriously private.

This month, the pair has been front and centre, with Reynolds' new action film, Deadpool and Wolverine, hitting the cinemas, and Lively's highly-anticipated romance, It Ends With Us, set for release next week. And as they have taken to their respective press tours, the couple has made multiple personal admissions, dropping rare details about life with the Lively-Reynolds brood.

The couple is particularly tight-lipped when it comes to their four children, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1, with Reynolds only revealing the name of their fourth child this week at a Deadpool and Wolverine premiere.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Reynolds announced to the audience. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life.”

In the days since, Reynolds has opened up about new arrival Olin once more, confirming in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell that his and Lively's fourth child was a boy.

When talking about Bell's late son Jake, who John founded Walking 4 Hope in the memory of, Reynolds stated: "I want to share with you that I too have a son, and if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job."

This news comes amid another recent revelation from close friend of the Lively-Reynolds household, Taylor Swift , who seemingly revealed that she was godmother to the children, in a sweet tribute to Reynolds and his new film.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," read Swift's message. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Then the 35-year-old quipped: "But that's just Hugh [Jackson] for you!", going on to refer to Reynolds as her "godkids' sperm donor".

Well, this is exciting, and given that we have Lively's It Ends With Us press tour ahead of us, who knows what more will come out.

We will continue to update this story.