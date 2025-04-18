Blake Lively encourages people to "live boldly even when it's scary" in a powerful statement

Blake Lively is one of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly this year amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her director and former co-star in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

In a statement released to The Times, Lively explained that she hopes her "legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct." And that she hopes her actions will help "protect others who may be targeted.”

This week, it was Lively's powerful voice that made headlines, as the actress was featured in Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people.

"I don't know the Blake Lively of the red carpet. Or the Met Gala. I never watched Gossip Girl" wrote civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill in a tribute to the actress as part of Time's 100 list. "The Blake Lively I know is a philanthropist and a student of our country's most intractable problems."

Ifill went on to praise Lively's "curiosity and her sincere work to understand the conditions that shape this country".

Her "commitment to becoming the most fully informed and prepared citizen is what I appreciate most about her," Ifill continued. "Blake is a serious person. She's a risk taker. And she's committed to moving this country forward. For her children. And for mine."

"Thank you Time for the honor," Lively posted to Instagram. "I'm able to see this moment, almost looking back from the future, or looking ahead from childhood, and from every time period I can see how profound this is to me. Not just to be included, but to have a voice. It's a fortunate thing, when it should be a given. So thank you Time and to each of you who uplift the many who live boldly even when it's scary.

"It’s an honor to be acknowledged on the @time 100 list for 2025🤍🙏🤍," she later posted. "To be written about by the great Sherrilyn Ifill is not something I take lightly.

"Her work has shaped our nation. WHO SHE IS - as a human, woman, mother, leader, fighter, healer, empath, risk taker and dream maker- has shaped my heart and also my stamina to never stop believing in a future that’s better and safer for everyone. Thank you @time And thank you @sherrilynifill for one of the most surreal and meaningful moments of my life in this honor. My 10 year old self is pretty blown away right now."

