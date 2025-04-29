Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just made a surprising public appearance amid legal battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just made a bit of a rare joint public appearance amid their legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The celebrity couple showed up for the premiere of Blake's new movie, Another Simple Favor, in New York City on 27 April. The Gossip Girl star looked especially radiant, flashing giant grins at the cameras.

On the red carpet, she stunned in a Disney princess-worthy dress in pastel, silvery mint by Tamara Ralph — one of her go-to designers — worn with large drop earrings and a statement bracelet.

Ryan, as for him, looked sleek in a textured grey suit and a pair of movie-star sunglasses.

The couple later shone at the after-party, with Blake changing into an all-yellow outfit, featuring a trendy butter yellow t-shirt paired with a silk, figure-hugging silk yellow skirt and yellow belt, all by Sergio Hudson. She also signalled her readiness to party with a super fun martini glass-shaped clutch bag by Judith Leiber, and a sunny smile.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake has been busy promoting Another Simple Favor — which also stars Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding — for weeks now.

Because of this, the actress has made a bunch of public appearances of late, but has tended to leave her husband at home for these occasions.

While it's not at all unusual for Blake to step out alone, it's possible that she's been doing so a bit more than usual as hers and Ryan's legal battle against her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni rages on.

There were feud rumours for months last year before the news broke in December that Blake had sued Justin for alleged sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Justin denied all the allegations, and countersued Blake as well as Ryan. The litigation is ongoing, and isn't getting any less contentious.

On a lighter note, Another Simple Favor will be available to stream on Prime Video starting 1 May. It's the sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor.