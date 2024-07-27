Zendaya knows an iconic accessory when she sees it

Louis Vuitton’s ‘Diane’ bag is proof that archival styles are having a comeback

Zendaya is on a fashion homerun. To mix sporting references, she won the style stakes at Wimbledon, and it might have been Diane which swung it for her.

Fear not, Law Roach isn’t out of a job; Diane is the Louis Vuitton shoulder bag that Zendaya has been styling on repeat. The monogrammed bag is a re-edition of the ’90s original, and it has become a firm favourite of the actor, who is also an ambassador for the heritage French house.

’90s and ’00s accessories are having a moment. Coach’s Stuart Vever cannily introduced the new Bella Hadid-approved Brooklyn bag, and fans have been quick to point out its vintage-style credentials. Although the bag is actually a new design, which debuted on the brand’s Fall ’24 show, Vever nodded to the archival influence, saying the oversized ‘hobo’ style shopper is a “playful spin on legacy silhouettes.”

The iconic Balenciaga Le City bag is also back. As if we needed further proof that we’re in the midst of a nineties and noughties revival, the campaign, launched earlier this month, was fronted by perennial It Girl Kate Moss.

But back to Diane. Zendaya’s favourite arm candy (if we’re taking things back, then ‘arm candy’ is ripe for a resurgence, too. I’m sorry, I don’t make the rules) is characterised by its boxy silhouette and LV Damier monogram, which has been patterning the house’s luxury leather goods since 1896, making it one of the world’s oldest and most instantly recognisable logos.

The signature shoulder bag was the brainchild of Marc Jacobs back when he was at the helm from 1997 to 2014. The New York designer remains one of fashion’s most cherished creatives, and Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton has its own cult following. Designs during Jacobs’ tenure, such as the iconic Stephen Sprouse Graffiti bags, are among the most popular designs on vintage and fashion resale sites.

So, essentially, Zendaya—who is already somewhat of a fashion archivist—is carrying around a piece of fashion history as the reimagined classic stays fairly true to the original, save for the addition of a branded guitar strap.

Arm candy, indeed.

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

