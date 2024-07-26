Taylor Swift just dropped a major detail about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world, with her Tortured Poets Department album breaking records and her Eras tour officially in full swing.

Yes, from Swift's A-list concert attendees and setlist changes to her boyfriend Travis Kelce performing on stage , the 34-year-old has been making non-stop headlines.

It is Swift's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most, from her sweet bond with Sabrina Carpenter, and couples holidays with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, to her longterm relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

It was Swift's friendship with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds that made the most headlines this week, with the singer known to be a very close friend of the family.

Lively and Reynolds share four children - James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1, and while the famously private family share little information about their brood, Swift herself appeared a drop a major detail this week.

The revelation came about in a sweet social media tribute from Swift to Reynolds to mark the release of his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," read Swift's message. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

Then the 35-year-old quipped: "But that's just Hugh [Jackson] for you!", going on to refer to Reynolds as her "godkids' sperm donor".

Swift's statement unsurprisingly went viral, with fans loving the sweet message, whilst being unable to control their excitement that she could be the godmother to all four of the Lively-Reynolds brood.

Neither Swift or Lively have confirmed the reports, but it would certainly make a lot of sense.

We will continue to update this story.