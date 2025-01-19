The British Fashion Council to adopt Copenhagen Fashion Week's Sustainability Requirements
London Fashion Week is about to change for the better
The British Fashion Council (BFC) and Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) have joined forces to accelerate the industry's sustainability actions across the Nordic and British fashion markets.
The BFC will roll out the Sustainability Requirements framework developed by CPHFW, kicking off with the BFC NEWGEN initiative in 2025, where the Minimum Standards will be embedded into the existing mandatory criteria for designer admission. Following an onboarding and piloting period, the full implementation will come into effect fully by January 2026.
The Sustainability Requirements were introduced by Copenhagen Fashion Week in January 2020. Since then, they have been updated to reflect industry developments as well as changes in the EU policy landscape. Brands who wish to be part of the official show and presentation schedule must comply with the Minimum Standards — these cover design, material choices and working conditions.
Since its launch, the Norwegian Fashion Hub, Oslo Runway and Berlin Fashion Week executed by the Fashion Council Germany have embarked on the implementation of the Sustainability Requirements framework. London Fashion Week will be the first of the ‘big four’ fashion weeks to adopt such requirements.
Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council said: "We are thrilled to align with the Copenhagen Fashion Week Sustainability Requirements across BFC NEWGEN, this builds on our existing Minimum Standards and reaffirms our commitment to driving positive change across the global fashion industry. This partnership is a significant step in ensuring that sustainability becomes integral to the future of fashion. Together, we are creating a framework that empowers emerging designer fashion businesses to lead the way and contribute tangibly to a more sustainable and responsible industry."
Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week said: "We are delighted to join forces with the British Fashion Council to further expand the reach of our Sustainability Requirements. This partnership not only fosters much-needed industry alignment but also underscores the unique potential of fashion weeks and councils to drive positive change within the industry. With the British Fashion Council, as an influential player in the global fashion landscape, we see a lot of potential to further amplify the impact of our collective commitment to sustainability."
The partnership contributes to the BFC’s ongoing work through its Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF). The IPF was launched in 2020 as a think tank to address the fashion industry’s environmental impact and aims to guide the industry toward sustainable practices, promoting climate action while serving as a platform for research, collaboration and education to accelerate positive change.
CPHFW autumn/winter 2025 will take place 27-31 January. London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2025 will take place 18-22 February. Laura Weir, the BFC’s new CEO, will take over from Caroline Rush on 28th April.
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
