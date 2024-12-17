London Fashion Week’s 2025 schedule is here and one big name is missing

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year — that’s fashion week, not Christmas and the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the preliminary schedule for autumn/winter 2025 in February, running from Thursday 20th to Monday 24th.

As usual, Harris Reed will kick off the proceedings on Thursday evening. His namesake label joined the official schedule for the first time last season. Newcomers this time around are Jawara Alleyne, who was name checked earlier this year by Rihanna as her favourite designer, and Keburia, a womenswear and accessories label from Georgia (we’re obsessed with its ‘I heart cringe’ T-shirt from spring/summer 2025).

Keburia spring/summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The schedule includes LFW staples Burberry, Erdem, Roksanda, Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha, but is notably missing JW Anderson.

Jonathan Anderson, who won designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, will not show menswear in Milan this January either. Loewe, where Anderson is creative director, is also missing from Paris Fashion Week’s recently released schedule.

All of this has re-ignited existing rumours that Anderson will be next to make a move in the fashion industry's game of creative director musical chairs. While there’s no official comment as of yet, something is afoot — watch this space.

JW Anderson spring/summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BFC NewGen designers, who will show at 180 The Strand, include Ancuta Sarca, Chet Lo, Di Petsa, Sinéad O'Dwyer, Johanna Parv and Lueder.

The event is also running a day shorter, as it usually extends until Tuesday. As announced in September, Caroline Rush (CEO of the BFC) is stepping down from her post in June 2025, making this her last February LFW.