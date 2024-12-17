London Fashion Week’s 2025 schedule is here and one big name is missing
Everything you need to know
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year — that’s fashion week, not Christmas and the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the preliminary schedule for autumn/winter 2025 in February, running from Thursday 20th to Monday 24th.
As usual, Harris Reed will kick off the proceedings on Thursday evening. His namesake label joined the official schedule for the first time last season. Newcomers this time around are Jawara Alleyne, who was name checked earlier this year by Rihanna as her favourite designer, and Keburia, a womenswear and accessories label from Georgia (we’re obsessed with its ‘I heart cringe’ T-shirt from spring/summer 2025).
The schedule includes LFW staples Burberry, Erdem, Roksanda, Richard Quinn and Simone Rocha, but is notably missing JW Anderson.
Jonathan Anderson, who won designer of the year at the British Fashion Awards earlier this month, will not show menswear in Milan this January either. Loewe, where Anderson is creative director, is also missing from Paris Fashion Week’s recently released schedule.
All of this has re-ignited existing rumours that Anderson will be next to make a move in the fashion industry's game of creative director musical chairs. While there’s no official comment as of yet, something is afoot — watch this space.
The BFC NewGen designers, who will show at 180 The Strand, include Ancuta Sarca, Chet Lo, Di Petsa, Sinéad O'Dwyer, Johanna Parv and Lueder.
The event is also running a day shorter, as it usually extends until Tuesday. As announced in September, Caroline Rush (CEO of the BFC) is stepping down from her post in June 2025, making this her last February LFW.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
These festive pyjamas are so chic, you’ll never want to take them off this Christmas
Stylish, comfy and festive? Yes please
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
It's a super busy time of year - Em the Nutritionist shares her 7 go-to health hacks for balancing Christmas fun with nutrient-dense foods
'Tis the season, after all.
By Ally Head
-
Women Who Win: Aurora James on forging her own path, leveraging her privilege and the power of community
As part of our Women Who Win series James tells us about her tools for coping in a world that can feel overwhelmingly negative
By Lily Russo-Bah