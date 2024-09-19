Caroline Rush is stepping down as CEO of British Fashion Council

It was announced today that Caroline Rush CBE will step down as CEO of the British Fashion Council in June 2025.

The fashion trailblazer has led the organisation for 16 years, during which time she has championed the creation of pioneering programs that unlock and elevate British design talent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rush launched two charities, which were later combined to form the BFC Foundation, designed to support British designers globally. Fundraising for the charity is mainly supported by The Fashion Awards by Pandora, which has grown exponentially during the departing CEO's tenure.

She also set up the Institute of Positive Fashion, which houses multiple programmes for industry innovation around the pillars of environment, people and circularity, and oversaw the publishing of an important white paper on circularity and decarbonisation.

Most recently, Rush developed #FashionsFuture, a five-point plan for government with the goal of rallying support for the growth of the UK fashion industry.

This is all the more impressive, given the global pandemic and general economic uncertainty.

In a statement Rush said, “I couldn’t be prouder of what we at the British Fashion Council have achieved and how we have adapted to constant innovation and change. The resilience and creativity of our designers and industry is exceptional as we witnessed throughout London Fashion Week and I have huge respect for this dynamic community.”