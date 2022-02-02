Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Snuggle up and look stylish in our edit of the best dressing gowns...

If trying out different dressing gowns was an Olympic sport, we have no doubt that we would be heading home with a gold medal. As far as we are concerned, they should be a vital part of everyone’s wardrobe. There is no better feeling than slipping on a warm, fluffy robe, especially during these cold winter months.

Not only are they warm, but they are versatile, too. Just got out of the shower? Dressing gown. Just got out of bed? Dressing gown. Just got home from work? You guessed it…dressing gown. They are one of those things that help to add a little bit of luxury to everyday life, much like our round ups of the best silk pillowcases or the best weighted blankets.

Believe it or not, choosing the right robe isn’t easy. There are hundreds of styles out there, from white waffle dressing gowns to slinky satin numbers, so it all depends on what you are looking for. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so that all of the hard work is done for you. We’ve included everything from The White Company to Soho Home and more. If you’re looking for something to pair with your snuggly new robe, don’t forget to read our round up of the best slippers. Enjoy…

12 best dressing gowns to shop now, from £20