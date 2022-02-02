Trending:

    • Snuggle up and look stylish in our edit of the best dressing gowns...

    If trying out different dressing gowns was an Olympic sport, we have no doubt that we would be heading home with a gold medal. As far as we are concerned, they should be a vital part of everyone’s wardrobe. There is no better feeling than slipping on a warm, fluffy robe, especially during these cold winter months.

    Not only are they warm, but they are versatile, too. Just got out of the shower? Dressing gown. Just got out of bed? Dressing gown. Just got home from work? You guessed it…dressing gown. They are one of those things that help to add a little bit of luxury to everyday life, much like our round ups of the best silk pillowcases or the best weighted blankets.

    Dressing gown quick links:

    Believe it or not, choosing the right robe isn’t easy. There are hundreds of styles out there, from white waffle dressing gowns to slinky satin numbers, so it all depends on what you are looking for. We’ve rounded up our top picks below, so that all of the hard work is done for you. We’ve included everything from The White Company to Soho Home and more. If you’re looking for something to pair with your snuggly new robe, don’t forget to read our round up of the best slippers. Enjoy…

    12 best dressing gowns to shop now, from £20

    John Lewis & Partners Hi Pile Fleece Robe - best dressing gowns
    John Lewis & Partners Hi Pile Fleece Robe, £39 | John Lewis

    Best fleece dressing gown:

    If you're looking for the most snuggly option, this John Lewis robe is for you. It is crafted from thermal hi pile fleece, which is luxuriously soft and fluffy. It comes with a cosy hood, long sleeves and front pockets, as well as a self-tie belt.

    Cashmere Short Robe - best dressing gowns
    Cashmere Short Robe, £259 | The White Company

    Best cashmere dressing gown:

    If you are really wanting to treat yourself, you can't go wrong with a cashmere robe. The White Company's dressing gown comes in a slightly shorter length, with a matching tie and deep pockets.

    SKIMS Sleep Shawled Stretch-Silk Robe - best dressing gowns
    SKIMS Sleep Shawled Stretch-Silk Robe, £336 | Selfridges

    Best silk dressing gown:

    Silk dressing gowns are an easy way to elevate your loungewear. We love this one from SKIMS, made from 95% silk with shawl lapels, long sleeves and a loose-fit.

    Marnie Satin and Lace Trim Short Robe - best dressing gowns
    Marnie Satin and Lace Trim Short Robe, £32 | Boux Avenue

    Best satin dressing gown:

    Satin is a slightly more affordable option compared to silk, and still looks super luxe. This navy number features lace trims, adding a stylish touch.

    Cotton Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Cotton Dressing Gown, £65 | Boden

    Best cotton dressing gown:

    How beautiful is this cotton dressing gown by Boden? It features a mid length and a relaxed fit, perfect for lounging.

    Waffled Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Waffled Dressing Gown, £24.99 | H&M

    Best waffle dressing gown:

    Waffle dressing gowns are a great option if you want to feel like you are staying at your favourite hotel. This H&M number is such great value for money, with two front pockets and a tie belt at the waist.

    Aarti Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Aarti Dressing Gown, £75 | UGG

    Best short dressing gown:

    We all know how cosy UGG slippers are, but did you know that they do cosy dressing gowns too? This one comes in a shorter length, and is made of plush sherpa with front patch pockets and a belt.

    Tekla Hooded Belted Striped Organic Cotton-Terry Robe - best dressing gowns
    Tekla Hooded Belted Striped Organic Cotton-Terry Robe, £169 | Net-A-Porter

    Best long dressing gown:

    If you like a little extra length, why not try this Tekla design? Not only does it look super chic, but it is cut from heavy 385-gram organic cotton-terry for maximum absorbency, ideal for slipping into after the shower.

    Supersoft Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Supersoft Dressing Gown, £20 | Very

    Best affordable dressing gown:

    Want a good quality dressing gown without a hefty price tag? Very is the place to go. This robe is made from ultra-soft material, with a relaxed fit.

    Soho Home Logo-Embroidered Recycled-Polyester House Robe - best dressing gowns
    Soho Home Logo-Embroidered Recycled-Polyester House Robe, £85 | Selfridges

    Best luxury dressing gown:

    It doesn't get more luxury than Soho Home. They have a wide range of robes available, but this sage green colour really caught our eye.

    Personalised Pure Cotton Women's Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Personalised Pure Cotton Women’s Dressing Gown, £35 | Marks and Spencer

    Best personalised dressing gown:

    Personalisation is a great way to add something extra to your dressing gown. This pure cotton robe by M&S allows you to add up to three characters.

    Navy Zebra Fluffy Dressing Gown - best dressing gowns
    Navy Zebra Fluffy Dressing Gown, £42 | Chelsea Peers

    Best statement dressing gown:

    Make a serious style statement in this zebra print robe by Chelsea Peers. It has a fluffy lining, handy pockets and a fluffed lined hood.

