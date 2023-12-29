The best silk shirts to instantly elevate your outfits

Silk shirts are the epitome of quiet luxury, and we all need that right now. I don’t know about you, but there seems to be a consensus between everyone I speak to at the moment, that 2023 was not a great year.

And, while I won’t be flippant and say retail therapy and a great outfit will set things back on track, there’s definitely something to be said for carving out a little space for luxury in our lives in order to bring a little joy back into the everyday. So, because for a fashion editor there's no better place to start than my wardrobe, enter the silk blouse, the luxurious wardrobe staple that’s now at the top of my shopping list.

Why the silk shirt? Well, for Spring/Summer 2024, the catwalks were awash with sleek, stylish tailoring, but what caught my eye was their pairing of structured suiting worn alongside soft, flowing shirts and blouses. On catwalks like Alberta Ferretti and Altuzarra, shirts were left untucked giving a sense of soft, femininity, while at Etro and Ralph Lauren they were worn unbuttoned for a relaxed, effortless feel. One thing they had in common however, was the delicate fabric which draped the body turning a simple shirt into a whole moment.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the look, which just screams - well whispers - luxury, there are many great things about opting for a 100% silk blouse: the fabric feels ultra-soft against the skin, it both insulates the body and allows air to flow to prevent overheating and, when it comes to styling, a great silk shirt can be re-worked for a range of occasions, from the office to your next night out. So, while a catwalk-inspired pairing of a blazer and tailored trousers make the perfect workwear wardrobe update, I’ll also be reaching for my silk blouse to pair with a matching silk slip skirt to create a sleek co-ord for dinner and drinks.

Just remember, as silk is a natural fibre, it’s important to take extra care when it comes to washing your blouse. After all, you don’t want to treat yourself to your new favourite piece, only to find it’s ruined after the first wash. With this in mind, always check the washing instructions before tackling any cleaning to ensure you’re treating it in the correct way.

Most silk blouses will need to be dry-cleaned for the best results, however some brands, like LilySilk now offer washable silk shirts and blouses, which can be hand washed cold for a more cost effective routine. Plus, my top tip is to always keep a spot cleaning pen handy for any small marks that may appear, meaning you can avoid a trip to the dry cleaners now and again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if a silk shirt is now as high up on your shopping wishlist as it is on mine, check out my edit of the best styles to add to your basket ASAP. Whether you’re looking for something smart and simple, like With Nothing Underneath’s classic boyfriend shirt, or a bold coverup for your next winter sun holiday (Pucci’s statement shirt should be your go-to), keep scrolling for the best styles to shop now.