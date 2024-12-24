Sale shopping has officially started — here’s which designer pieces we’re adding to our carts

Christmas is great for many reasons, but we really love this time of year because it means…sales. Yes, everything you’ve spent 2024 dreaming about (well, not everything) is starting to get marked down that means it’s time to snag some bargains.

Well, bargains might be an overstatement, but at least some more reasonably priced designer pieces. With so many online retailers and outlets, sale season can feel super overwhelming. Multiple tabs open, checking sizes and prices…it’s a full time job people!

Fear not — that’s where we step in. We’ve trawled the internet for the best designer items currently in the sale. Special styles that will make your wardrobe sing, and you’ll love for years to come. That’s the aim anyway.

From London’s current coolest designers — think Wales Bonner, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson — to Scandi favourites such as Rotate and Ganni, we’ve found stand-out designer pieces at up to 50% off the original price.

Simone Rocha spring/summer 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've also included handbags from the likes of New York cult-label Khaite, slogan tees from Victoria Beckham and flats from Jil Sander and Jimmy Choo.

So put your feet up, get comfortable, and make sure your credit card is warmed up — it’s time to delve into our top sale finds.

Best Designer Sale Items

Simone Rocha Lace-Up Cloqué Coat Simone Rocha, £1,250 (was £2,500) This coat can worn alone as a dress or to add a touch of drama to any ensemble. Simone Rocha's beautifully romantic designs are always top of our wishlist, and this piece in particular is bang on trend for the Rococo Revival.

Khaite Lotus Medium Suede Tote Khaite, £1,536 (was £2,560) This roomy tote from it-label Khaite is a dream piece. The inky blue colour feels super luxe, and it's big enough to fit all your everyday needs. Add a playful charm to customise and you're good to go.

Wales Bonner Wool-Blend Varsity Jacket Wales Bonner, £898 (was £1,795) This wool varsity jacket from Wales Bonner is a timeless investment piece. Worn over a slip dress or with jeans, it will add a subtle statement to any outfit.

The Attico Ester Snake-Effect Leather Mules The Attico, £370 (was £740) The Attico's snakeskin mules are seriously chic. Don't wait for summer to wear them — style with statement socks or tights for a peep-toe effect.

Tove Keonie Gathered Silk Top Tove, £408 (was £680) We love Tove, and this ruched cami is a dream top. Layer over a white T-shirt or wear alone for a sexy chic look.

JW Anderson Mini Striped Sequined Tote JW Anderson, £113 (was £225) This sequin mini bag from JW Anderson is bright and playful. We love the hot pink charm and grab-handle.

Rotate Pinstripe Wide-Leg Pants Rotate, £206 (was £295) Rotate is the party-girl Danish label we can't get enough of. We love the gathered effect on these pinstripe trousers, and the fun floral embellishment.

Marine Serrre Moonagram Mesh Top Marine Serre, £141 (was £235) Marine Serre's crescent monogram tops and bodysuits are a staple in the closets of the fashion set (they have also been worn by everyone from Beyonce to Adele). This pink mesh version is a playful update which will look great layered under T-shirts and dresses.

Alexander McQueen Thorn Branches Knitted Mini Dress Alexander McQueen, £784 (was £1,960.00) Alexander McQueen is a quintessentially British label, and this branch design has been reiterated on various garments throughout the years. This will be a part of your regular rotation for years to come.

Jil Sander Calf Hair Slip-On Shoes Jil Sander, £525 (was £750) It's been a big year for flats, and this pair from Jil Sander are incredibly chic.

Victoria Beckham Slogan Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Victoria Beckham, £100 (was £125) Remember the Beckham documentary on Netflix? Victoria Beckham cashes in on the most viral moment with this tongue-in-cheek T-shirt.

Simone Rocha Embellished Cotton and Tulle Polo Shirt Simone Rocha, £338 (was £675) This tulle polo shirt from Simone Rocha is darkly romantic and actually, extremely wearable. Pair with leather trousers or jeans for easy high-glam.

Prada Rectangle-Frame Sunglasses Prada, £189 (was £315) Switch out your regular black frames for these fun Prada ones instead. Pastel colours aren't going anywhere for 2025.

JW Anderson Draped Knotted Sweater JW Anderson, £330 (was £550) How dreamy is this JW Anderson jumper? The tie-detail adds interest and the Mocha Mousse colour is seriously on-trend.

Chloé Silk-Georgette Culottes Chloé, £787 (was £1,575) Chloé has single-handedly revived boho this year — cash in on the trend with this flowy culottes.

Jean Paul Gaultier Safety Pin Chain Necklace Jean Paul Gaultier, £195 (was £398) Channel the punk origins of Jean Paul Gaultier with this safety pin necklace. Layer up with other pieces for maximum effect.

Ganni Pink Textured Cloqué Mini-Dress Ganni, £150 (was £275) Ganni is always in style. We love this puffy pink mini — especially the tie details at the back.

Jimmy Choo Metallic Flat Patent-Leather Pumps Jimmy Choo, £337.50 (was £675) Jimmy Choo flats in the sale? Yes please. The point-toe and metallic silver make these a timeless investment.

Marques' Almeida Taffeta Puff Mini Dress Marques' Almeida, £195 (was £435) London-label Marques' Almeida use taffeta like no-one else. This super rich red mini dress is a stand-out party item.