Sale shopping has officially started — here’s which designer pieces we’re adding to our carts
We’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to
Christmas is great for many reasons, but we really love this time of year because it means…sales. Yes, everything you’ve spent 2024 dreaming about (well, not everything) is starting to get marked down that means it’s time to snag some bargains.
Well, bargains might be an overstatement, but at least some more reasonably priced designer pieces. With so many online retailers and outlets, sale season can feel super overwhelming. Multiple tabs open, checking sizes and prices…it’s a full time job people!
Fear not — that’s where we step in. We’ve trawled the internet for the best designer items currently in the sale. Special styles that will make your wardrobe sing, and you’ll love for years to come. That’s the aim anyway.
From London’s current coolest designers — think Wales Bonner, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson — to Scandi favourites such as Rotate and Ganni, we’ve found stand-out designer pieces at up to 50% off the original price.
We've also included handbags from the likes of New York cult-label Khaite, slogan tees from Victoria Beckham and flats from Jil Sander and Jimmy Choo.
So put your feet up, get comfortable, and make sure your credit card is warmed up — it’s time to delve into our top sale finds.
Best Designer Sale Items
This coat can worn alone as a dress or to add a touch of drama to any ensemble. Simone Rocha's beautifully romantic designs are always top of our wishlist, and this piece in particular is bang on trend for the Rococo Revival.
This roomy tote from it-label Khaite is a dream piece. The inky blue colour feels super luxe, and it's big enough to fit all your everyday needs. Add a playful charm to customise and you're good to go.
This wool varsity jacket from Wales Bonner is a timeless investment piece. Worn over a slip dress or with jeans, it will add a subtle statement to any outfit.
The Attico's snakeskin mules are seriously chic. Don't wait for summer to wear them — style with statement socks or tights for a peep-toe effect.
We love Tove, and this ruched cami is a dream top. Layer over a white T-shirt or wear alone for a sexy chic look.
This sequin mini bag from JW Anderson is bright and playful. We love the hot pink charm and grab-handle.
Rotate is the party-girl Danish label we can't get enough of. We love the gathered effect on these pinstripe trousers, and the fun floral embellishment.
Marine Serre's crescent monogram tops and bodysuits are a staple in the closets of the fashion set (they have also been worn by everyone from Beyonce to Adele). This pink mesh version is a playful update which will look great layered under T-shirts and dresses.
Alexander McQueen is a quintessentially British label, and this branch design has been reiterated on various garments throughout the years. This will be a part of your regular rotation for years to come.
It's been a big year for flats, and this pair from Jil Sander are incredibly chic.
Remember the Beckham documentary on Netflix? Victoria Beckham cashes in on the most viral moment with this tongue-in-cheek T-shirt.
This tulle polo shirt from Simone Rocha is darkly romantic and actually, extremely wearable. Pair with leather trousers or jeans for easy high-glam.
Switch out your regular black frames for these fun Prada ones instead. Pastel colours aren't going anywhere for 2025.
How dreamy is this JW Anderson jumper? The tie-detail adds interest and the Mocha Mousse colour is seriously on-trend.
Chloé has single-handedly revived boho this year — cash in on the trend with this flowy culottes.
Channel the punk origins of Jean Paul Gaultier with this safety pin necklace. Layer up with other pieces for maximum effect.
Ganni is always in style. We love this puffy pink mini — especially the tie details at the back.
Jimmy Choo flats in the sale? Yes please. The point-toe and metallic silver make these a timeless investment.
London-label Marques' Almeida use taffeta like no-one else. This super rich red mini dress is a stand-out party item.
