Billie Eilish honoured Karl Largefeld's legacy at the Met Gala 2023 dressed in a sheer lace corset dress by Irish designer Simone Rocha.

Billie is no stranger to the Met Gala, having previously wowed on the red carpet in a Gucci corset dress in 2022 (opens in new tab), and a stunning nude Oscar de la Renta gown in 2021 (opens in new tab).

Her ensemble on the night comprised a lace-bustier minidress, which was adorned with silver embellishments, and sheer overlay with a statement high neck, with matching embellished gloves.

The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the world's fashion elite coming together to honour Karl Lagerfeld for the theme of the night, called simply "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Bridal gowns (opens in new tab) made up the overriding theme of the Met Gala 2023, with Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen all seen on the red carpet wearing vintage wedding looks.

Billie, however, bucked the trend with her gothic gown, pairing the look with a hand-beaded jet crystal cluster, tulle gloves and stockings.

To complete the look, Billie's hair was dyed jet black and then styled in a centre parting with a long, thick braid worn over one shoulder.

Designer Simone Rocha said of the look, "I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity."

She continued, "I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath…"

The look is a far departure from Eilish's 2021 Meta Gala look, which saw the signer channel Marilyn Monroe wearing an opulent champagne ball gown with a dramatically long train, designed by Oscar de la Renta.

The singer has spoken previously about her appearance at the Met Gala on The Howard Stern Radio Show, telling listeners, "The main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos."

She explained, "It's so weird. I mean, I was like, Wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you, and you think this person's kind of annoying, or you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying."

