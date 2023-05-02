Billie Eilish stuns in a black lace gown by Simone Rocha at the Met Gala 2023
Billie Eilish wore a showstopping gothic dress to honour Karl Lagerfeld's legacy
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Billie Eilish honoured Karl Largefeld's legacy at the Met Gala 2023 dressed in a sheer lace corset dress by Irish designer Simone Rocha.
Billie is no stranger to the Met Gala, having previously wowed on the red carpet in a Gucci corset dress in 2022 (opens in new tab), and a stunning nude Oscar de la Renta gown in 2021 (opens in new tab).
Her ensemble on the night comprised a lace-bustier minidress, which was adorned with silver embellishments, and sheer overlay with a statement high neck, with matching embellished gloves.
The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with the world's fashion elite coming together to honour Karl Lagerfeld for the theme of the night, called simply "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Bridal gowns (opens in new tab) made up the overriding theme of the Met Gala 2023, with Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Gisele Bündchen all seen on the red carpet wearing vintage wedding looks.
Billie, however, bucked the trend with her gothic gown, pairing the look with a hand-beaded jet crystal cluster, tulle gloves and stockings.
To complete the look, Billie's hair was dyed jet black and then styled in a centre parting with a long, thick braid worn over one shoulder.
Designer Simone Rocha said of the look, "I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity."
She continued, "I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath…"
The look is a far departure from Eilish's 2021 Meta Gala look, which saw the signer channel Marilyn Monroe wearing an opulent champagne ball gown with a dramatically long train, designed by Oscar de la Renta.
The singer has spoken previously about her appearance at the Met Gala on The Howard Stern Radio Show, telling listeners, "The main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos."
She explained, "It's so weird. I mean, I was like, Wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you, and you think this person's kind of annoying, or you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying."
Want to see more looks from tonight's red carpet? See all the best looks of the Met Gala 2023 here.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
The 2023 Met Gala red carpet is full of bridal inspiration - and we're totally here for it
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is serving us some vintage wedding looks
By Lauren Hughes
-
Looking to build muscle? This is exactly how much protein you need a day to support your gains
Plus, nutritionists explain why protein is so important for building strength.
By Chloe Gray
-
Anne Hathaway just wore an updated version of Liz Hurley’s iconic Versace pin dress—and we’re obsessed.
Anne Hathaway always wins on the red carpet but tonight is next level
By Dionne Brighton
-
Anne Hathaway just wore an updated version of Liz Hurley’s iconic Versace pin dress—and we’re obsessed.
Anne Hathaway always wins on the red carpet but tonight is next level
By Dionne Brighton
-
Dua Lipa wore a never seen before Tiffany necklace–valued at £8 million—on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
Dua Lipa serves serious princess vibes at this year's Met Gala
By Dionne Brighton
-
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is finally here: what time does it start and what's the theme?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Blake Lively's Met Gala outfits have an unusual common theme
Did you notice?
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The Met Gala 2023: Everything you need to know about Fashion's big night out
The most stylish night in the Fashion calendar is here
By Penny Goldstone
-
Topshop Auctions Kendall Jenner’s Met Ball Dress For Fashion Targets Breast Cancer
The five couture dresses made by Topshop for the Met Ball to go on sale...
By Marie Claire
-
Funeral Fashion Is The Focus Of The Met’s Next Exhibition
'Death Becomes Her: A Century of Mourning Attire' opens at the Met in October
By Caroline Leaper
-
Met Ball 2014: The Best Instagram Pics
The Met Ball saw the most stylish A-listers hit New York last night and thanks to their selfie obsession, we've got a backstage ticket through Instagram. Don't miss the best candid snaps from inside the VIP party...
By Claire Blackmore