The best Barbour style moments of all time and where to shop them

The best Barbour style moments of all time

This iconic brand born in the 19-century and reimagined in the '80s has always been ahead of its time

Barbour X Alexa Chung
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Features

The quintessentially British brand, beloved by everyone from the Royals to Alexa Chung, was revolutionised by Dame Margaret Barbour in the 1980s. Ahead of her being honoured by the British Fashion Council, at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, we reflect on some of Barbour’s most iconic looks.

The Barbour brand began life in 1894. Born in South Shields (and still based there), the company is best known for its outdoor waxed jackets. And while originally these were designed purely for function, it is Dame Margaret Barbour who reinvented their image, transforming them into a major fashion accessory.

In the 1980s, she designed the three jackets that made Barbour a household name, the Bedale, the Beaufort and the Border. Today, they remain in the range and continue to be bestsellers — worn by everyone from the late Elizabeth II to James Bond.

Dame Margaret Barbour has held the title of company chairman at J. Barbour & Sons since 1972. She was married to the late John Malcolm Barbour, who died in 1968 from a brain haemorrhage, aged just 29. This December, she will be honoured at the British Fashion Awards with a Special Recognition Award for her services to the fashion industry.

In a statement from the British Fashion Council (BFC), Dame Margaret said: “Barbour means so much to me – I took over the company in the most difficult of circumstances and as we celebrate our 130th anniversary this year, I think my late husband John would be very proud of how far the company has come and what I have achieved in making Barbour the recognised global lifestyle brand it is today. This Award, however, would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all of my management team and staff who have contributed so much to our success.”

In honour of her, and the company reaching its 130-year milestone, we take a look back at some of the most iconic Barbour style moments of all time.

BARBOUR X GANNI

Barbour X Ganni

The third collaboration between the British heritage brand and Scandi cool-girl label launched last month, continuing to prove it’s a match made in heaven. The oversized collars, patchwork details and Ganni’s signature leopard print combined with Barbour’s signature tartan all equate to serious old-meets-new style.

LILY ALLEN

Lily Allen in Barbour

Let’s take it back to 2007, when songstress of the moment Lily Allen played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Her outfit captured the essence of indie sleaze — an oversized black Barbour parka, worn with a grey hoodie and a pink vintage button-down dress, accessorised with chunky gold jewellery and a can of Strongbow. Iconic.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

The Beaufort jacket celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, having been one of the styles designed by Dame Margaret Barbour in the ‘80s. It was a beloved item of the late Her Majesty — so much so that she famously declined the offer of a replacement. For the late monarch’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Dame Margaret Barbour offered her a new coat to mark the occasion. Instead, the Queen chose to get her original coat re-waxed by Barbour’s in-house service, knowing that a well-worn Beaufort is the ultimate status symbol.

ALEXA CHUNG

Alexa Chung X Barbour

How could we talk about Barbour without mentioning Alexa Chung? Not only has the it-girl been spotted in various jacket styles over the years, but in 2019 the two joined forces for the first-time, capitalising on the festival season which Chung has become synonymous with. Their latest collection was released last month, featuring both quilted and waxed jackets in autumnal colours as well as several clothing items. The accompanying outdoor campaign proves that Chung is the ultimate Barbour poster girl.

BARBOUR X ERDEM

Barbour X Erdem

Earlier this year, at designer Erdem Moralioglu’s spring/summer 2024 show, he debuted two breath-takingly beautiful interpretations of a Barbour jacket. With a collection inspired by the Duchess of Devonshire, Moralioglu used original textiles from Chatsworth House to create the floral quilting. The voluminous country-jacket-cum-trapeze-coat stunned over a white slip dress on the runway, paired with bow detail pumps, and has since been spotted on fashion writer Susie Bubble.

SIENNA MILLER

Sienna Miller

This summer, Sienna Miller broke the internet by wearing a £189 showerproof Barbour jacket at Glastonbury. We know she’s no stranger to a classic waxed style, often wearing them at Worthy Farm as well as in the city, but this sporty, relaxed look was copied by every cool-girl out there, causing the boxy checked jacket to sell out almost instantly.

KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton

Yet another Royal Barbour aficionado, Ms Middleton has been spotted wearing her Barbour x Alexa Chung Edith jacket on several occasions. The sand colourway and contrast collar gives this style a workwear vibe, which is bang on trend for AW24.

DUA LIPA

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

A photo posted by on

A modern-day style superstar, Dua Lipa wore Barbour’s Deck waxed jacket on a Cornwall beach this summer, with a baseball cap and a pair of wellington boots. Grinning with a coffee in hand, this is how we all wished we looked on the rainy English seaside, no?

EMMA CORRIN IN THE CROWN

Princess Diana helped kickstart Barbour’s fashion credentials in the 1980s with her Sloane Ranger image. So it’s no wonder that this portrayal by actor Emma Corrin in Netflix’s The Crown captured the style-set’s attention once more. This longer Barbour style paired with a chunky knit is quintessential British countryside style.

CLAUDIA SCHIFFER

This image of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, clutching an iced coffee while crossing a busy street in a classic Barbour coat showcases everything we love about the brand. Who else appeals to devoted fashion lovers and countryside dwellers simultaneously? Long may it live.

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

