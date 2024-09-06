Angelina Jolie looks rich, chic, and snug in this cream sweater dress
Very demure, very mindful
We’re barely a week into September and already our thoughts are turning towards more modest fashion, namely, Angelina Jolie’s cashmere sweater dress.
Once, the ultimate Goth It Girl (a crown Jenna Ortega is claiming), Angelina Jolie is now better known for her very wearable version of quiet luxury. The lashing of black leather (and vial of blood) has been replaced by a seemingly never-ending rotation of muted neutrals and designer handbags.
Stepping out at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado to promote her new film Maria, which sees Jolie play legendary soprano Maria Callas, the actress opted for an ultra-wearable sweater dress from Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian brand specialises in fine knitwear and this transitional style was no exception. Spun from a super cashmere blend, the swishy floor-grazing style was framed by a scoop neckline with ribbed trims and billowy sleeves that give the appearance of a shrug worn over a knitted dress (very Katie Holmes in that cashmere ‘bradigan’).
She teamed the one-piece wardrobe staple with buckled Viv' In The City Pumps by Roger Vivier pumps and oversized Jackie O shades—an ironic twist given that she’s playing the former First Lady’s arch nemesis in the upcoming biopic.
The look might have a combined price tag of over £5,000, but you can easily emulate the look for less with our editor’s picks below.
Get the look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
