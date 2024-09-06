Angelina Jolie looks rich, chic, and snug in this cream sweater dress

Very demure, very mindful

Angelina Jolie quiet luxury
We’re barely a week into September and already our thoughts are turning towards more modest fashion, namely, Angelina Jolie’s cashmere sweater dress.

Once, the ultimate Goth It Girl (a crown Jenna Ortega is claiming), Angelina Jolie is now better known for her very wearable version of quiet luxury. The lashing of black leather (and vial of blood) has been replaced by a seemingly never-ending rotation of muted neutrals and designer handbags.

Angelina Jolie quiet luxury

Stepping out at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado to promote her new film Maria, which sees Jolie play legendary soprano Maria Callas, the actress opted for an ultra-wearable sweater dress from Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian brand specialises in fine knitwear and this transitional style was no exception. Spun from a super cashmere blend, the swishy floor-grazing style was framed by a scoop neckline with ribbed trims and billowy sleeves that give the appearance of a shrug worn over a knitted dress (very Katie Holmes in that cashmere ‘bradigan’).

Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress
Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress

Viv in the City 65 Leather Pumps
Viv in the City 65 Leather Pumps

She teamed the one-piece wardrobe staple with buckled Viv' In The City Pumps by Roger Vivier pumps and oversized Jackie O shades—an ironic twist given that she’s playing the former First Lady’s arch nemesis in the upcoming biopic.

The look might have a combined price tag of over £5,000, but you can easily emulate the look for less with our editor’s picks below.

Get the look

Topshop Knitted Chuck on Open Collar Midi Jumper Dress in Stone
Topshop Knitted Dress

Kori Knit Dress
Kori Knit Dress

Knitted Midi Dress
Knitted Midi Dress

Patent Leather-Effect Slingback Shoes
Patent Leather-Effect Slingback Shoes

Buckled High Heel Shoes
Buckled High Heel Shoes

Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

Mischa Anouk Smith
