Katie Holmes just nailed the perfect summer outfit - and it only involves two items
So simple, so effective
Katie Holmes is known for her fuss-free wardrobe and laidback styling. Remember when she wore a cashmere cardigan and matching bra and spawned a thousand shopping stories and dupes? Well, she’s back with another relaxed combo that requires minimal effort, which is pretty much my MO when it comes to summer dressing.
Stepping out in SoHo, New York, Holmes wore a knitted bouclé midaxi (not quite midi, not maxi) dress by the London label ME+EM. The swishy navy style hits at the shin - a notoriously tricky length, which Holmes balanced with patent flats from her collaboration with A.P.C.
Designed in London, ME+EM specialises in “modern luxury” and has found fans in Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Emily Blunt, and members of the British Royal Family.
The dress feels primed for our frankly disappointing summer - the cutout midriff enhances breathability, while the knitted construction makes it ideal for pesky transitional weather.
Get the exact look below, and shop Katie Holmes-inspired alternatives for every budget.
Shop Katie Holmes' exact look
Shop Katie Holmes' inspired looks
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
