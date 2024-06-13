Katie Holmes just nailed the perfect summer outfit - and it only involves two items

So simple, so effective

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Katie Holmes is seen in SoHo on June 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Katie Holmes is known for her fuss-free wardrobe and laidback styling. Remember when she wore a cashmere cardigan and matching bra and spawned a thousand shopping stories and dupes? Well, she’s back with another relaxed combo that requires minimal effort, which is pretty much my MO when it comes to summer dressing.

Stepping out in SoHo, New York, Holmes wore a knitted bouclé midaxi (not quite midi, not maxi) dress by the London label ME+EM. The swishy navy style hits at the shin - a notoriously tricky length, which Holmes balanced with patent flats from her collaboration with A.P.C.

Designed in London, ME+EM specialises in “modern luxury” and has found fans in Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Emily Blunt, and members of the British Royal Family.

The dress feels primed for our frankly disappointing summer - the cutout midriff enhances breathability, while the knitted construction makes it ideal for pesky transitional weather.

Get the exact look below, and shop Katie Holmes-inspired alternatives for every budget.

Shop Katie Holmes' exact look

Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress

White Katie Holmes Edition Katie Ballerina Flats
White Katie Holmes Edition Katie Ballerina Flats

Shop Katie Holmes' inspired looks

Zara dress
Zara dress

Ballet flats

Ballet flats

Lurex Knit Dress
Lurex Knit Dress

Elastic Satin Ballerinas
Elastic Satin Ballerinas

Striped Midi Knitted Dress
Striped Midi Knitted Dress

Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps
Leather Square Toe Ballet Pumps

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

