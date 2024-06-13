Katie Holmes just nailed the perfect summer outfit - and it only involves two items

Katie Holmes is known for her fuss-free wardrobe and laidback styling. Remember when she wore a cashmere cardigan and matching bra and spawned a thousand shopping stories and dupes? Well, she’s back with another relaxed combo that requires minimal effort, which is pretty much my MO when it comes to summer dressing.

Stepping out in SoHo, New York, Holmes wore a knitted bouclé midaxi (not quite midi, not maxi) dress by the London label ME+EM. The swishy navy style hits at the shin - a notoriously tricky length, which Holmes balanced with patent flats from her collaboration with A.P.C.

Designed in London, ME+EM specialises in “modern luxury” and has found fans in Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Emily Blunt, and members of the British Royal Family.

The dress feels primed for our frankly disappointing summer - the cutout midriff enhances breathability, while the knitted construction makes it ideal for pesky transitional weather.

Get the exact look below, and shop Katie Holmes-inspired alternatives for every budget.

Shop Katie Holmes' exact look

Shop Katie Holmes' inspired looks