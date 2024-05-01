This online retailer is our go-to for quiet luxury
The fashion insider's best kept secret
It’s hard to believe it was just last year that the term quiet luxury entered the zeitgeist. Led by celebrities including Sofia Richie-Grainge, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jennifer Lawrence, the trend has quickly become the go-to way to dress code for those who want to look elevated and elegant. Think pieces that combine sleek, simple cuts with high-quality fabrics, like silk and linen, usually in a neutral colour palette of rich creams, beiges and blacks. The result? Outfits that look expensive without the need for flashy logos or branding.
Whether you’re already a lover of the minimalist style, or, you’re ready to dip your toe into the quiet luxury look this season (don’t worry, it’s an aesthetic that’s showing no signs of slowing) you may have found yourself wondering how to wear the trend in the current transitional weather. Thankfully, there’s one luxury retailer who has you covered with everything you need to ace the quiet luxury trend, SSENSE. Best of all, they have pieces that you’ll not only want to reach for right now but that can easily be transitioned into your spring and summer wardrobe when the weather finally warms up.
From Toteme’s fluid trench coat to Anine Bing’s boxy cut blazer, SSENSE have the perfect quiet luxury cover ups for when the weather won’t make up its mind. Simply layer up with a chic asymmetric dress from ROHE or your favourite white tee and an easy to wear slip skirt from Silk Laundry for an chic everyday look. They even have the ultimate quiet luxury brand, The Row, who’s timeless styles are a go-to for those who want to achieve understated elegance.
When it comes to accessories that you’ll reach for season after season, SSENSE have the answer too. Get ready to fill your basket with seasonal staples like Jacquemus’ ballet flats as well as brands loved by fashion insiders, like Danish-founded Aesther Ekme. As a good hoop lover myself, I'm obsessed with Lemaire's classic curved hoops for curating the perfect earring stack.
So, if you’re ready to fill your basket, keep scrolling, as we’ve compiled an edit of the best quiet luxury pieces to shop on SSENSE right now. Happy shopping….
Shop the quiet luxury trend at SSENSE
Understated and timeless, you'll reach for this classic beige trench year after year.
Oval sunnies are the style to be seen in so invest now and wear them all summer long.
An influencer favourite, this blazer by Anine Bing looks great worn with everything from tailored separates to a pretty summer dress.
An off-white bag will work with everything from classic neutrals to bright, bold looks.
There's something eternally chic about a simple off-the-shoulder style and this one from Toteme is high on our Wishlist.
Cut in a flattering bias cut, Silk Laundry's slip skirt will elegantly drape the body.
Tap into two trends in one, in Jacquemus' pointed ballet flats.
This chic black dress can easily be dressed up or down with a smart swap of accessories.
Wear with co-ordinating gold studs and Huggies for the perfect earring stack.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
