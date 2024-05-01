This online retailer is our go-to for quiet luxury

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with SSENSE. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

It’s hard to believe it was just last year that the term quiet luxury entered the zeitgeist. Led by celebrities including Sofia Richie-Grainge, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jennifer Lawrence, the trend has quickly become the go-to way to dress code for those who want to look elevated and elegant. Think pieces that combine sleek, simple cuts with high-quality fabrics, like silk and linen, usually in a neutral colour palette of rich creams, beiges and blacks. The result? Outfits that look expensive without the need for flashy logos or branding.

Whether you’re already a lover of the minimalist style, or, you’re ready to dip your toe into the quiet luxury look this season (don’t worry, it’s an aesthetic that’s showing no signs of slowing) you may have found yourself wondering how to wear the trend in the current transitional weather. Thankfully, there’s one luxury retailer who has you covered with everything you need to ace the quiet luxury trend, SSENSE. Best of all, they have pieces that you’ll not only want to reach for right now but that can easily be transitioned into your spring and summer wardrobe when the weather finally warms up.

(Image credit: SSense)

From Toteme’s fluid trench coat to Anine Bing’s boxy cut blazer, SSENSE have the perfect quiet luxury cover ups for when the weather won’t make up its mind. Simply layer up with a chic asymmetric dress from ROHE or your favourite white tee and an easy to wear slip skirt from Silk Laundry for an chic everyday look. They even have the ultimate quiet luxury brand, The Row, who’s timeless styles are a go-to for those who want to achieve understated elegance.

When it comes to accessories that you’ll reach for season after season, SSENSE have the answer too. Get ready to fill your basket with seasonal staples like Jacquemus’ ballet flats as well as brands loved by fashion insiders, like Danish-founded Aesther Ekme. As a good hoop lover myself, I'm obsessed with Lemaire's classic curved hoops for curating the perfect earring stack.

So, if you’re ready to fill your basket, keep scrolling, as we’ve compiled an edit of the best quiet luxury pieces to shop on SSENSE right now. Happy shopping….

Shop the quiet luxury trend at SSENSE

Toteme Beige Notched Lapel Trench Coat £1060 at SSENSE Understated and timeless, you'll reach for this classic beige trench year after year.

Gucci Black Oval Sunglasses £365 at SSENSE Oval sunnies are the style to be seen in so invest now and wear them all summer long.

Anine Bing Khaki Quinn Blazer £490 at SSENSE An influencer favourite, this blazer by Anine Bing looks great worn with everything from tailored separates to a pretty summer dress.

Aesther Ekme Off-White Midi Bag £530 at SSENSE An off-white bag will work with everything from classic neutrals to bright, bold looks.

Toteme Black Off-The-Shoulder Top £590 at SSENSE There's something eternally chic about a simple off-the-shoulder style and this one from Toteme is high on our Wishlist.

Silk Laundry Beige Bias-Cut Midi Skirt £400 at SSENSE Cut in a flattering bias cut, Silk Laundry's slip skirt will elegantly drape the body.

Jacquemus 'Les Slingbacks Duelo Plates' £560 at SSENSE Tap into two trends in one, in Jacquemus' pointed ballet flats.

Rohe Black Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress £310 at SSENSE This chic black dress can easily be dressed up or down with a smart swap of accessories.

Lemaire Gold Curved Mini Drop Earrings £275 at SSENSE Wear with co-ordinating gold studs and Huggies for the perfect earring stack.