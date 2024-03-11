The stars are turning out for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

As we know all too well (I think I might still be hungover from their EE BAFTA bash), no one throws a party like Vanity Fair—except us, of course—so it’s little surprise that the stars have TURNED OUT for the annual Academy Awards after-party.

As always, we’ve rounded up the best looks like Bella Hadid at a Texas rodeo.

The best looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli SS24 Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Sevigny in Simone Rocha SS24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dame Joan Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba in Tamara Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Mann

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Callum Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashida Jones in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AV Rockwell