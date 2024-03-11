The stars are turning out for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Here's all the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
As we know all too well (I think I might still be hungover from their EE BAFTA bash), no one throws a party like Vanity Fair—except us, of course—so it’s little surprise that the stars have TURNED OUT for the annual Academy Awards after-party.
As always, we’ve rounded up the best looks like Bella Hadid at a Texas rodeo.
The best looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli SS24 Couture
Sofia Vergara
Chloe Sevigny in Simone Rocha SS24
Dame Joan Collins
Jessica Alba in Tamara Ralph
Chrissy Teigen in Oscar de la Renta
Leslie Mann
Jonathan Bailey
Jennifer Coolidge
Elizabeth Banks
Callum Turner
Sandra Oh
Rashida Jones in Christian Dior
AV Rockwell
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
