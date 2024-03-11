The stars are turning out for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Here's all the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kerry Washington on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By Mischa Anouk Smith
published

As we know all too well (I think I might still be hungover from their EE BAFTA bash), no one throws a party like Vanity Fair—except us, of course—so it’s little surprise that the stars have TURNED OUT for the annual Academy Awards after-party. 

As always, we’ve rounded up the best looks like Bella Hadid at a Texas rodeo. 

The best looks from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kerry Washington in Giambattista Valli SS24 Couture

Kerry Washington on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara 

Sofia Vergara on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Sevigny in Simone Rocha SS24 

Chloe Sevigny on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dame Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba in Tamara Ralph

Jessica Alba on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen in Oscar de la Renta

Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Callum Turner

Callum Turner on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashida Jones in Christian Dior

Rashida Jones on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AV Rockwell

AV Rockwell on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscar Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸