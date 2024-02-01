The BAFTA 2024 awards are just around the corner. To celebrate, the best of British talent gathered last night at Park Lane’s glitzy Pavyllon restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel.

Nominees Mia McKenna-Bruce, from Cannes favourite How To Have Sex, and Sophie Wilde caught up by the step and repeat wall before being whisked away to be snapped by photographers Dave Bennet and James D. Kelly.

Making a case for the power suit, Aisling Bea was spotted sharing a joke with fellow comedian Katherine Ryan, who wore a structured black column dress and a sharp bob.

Actress Alicia Agneson held court on the plush velvet sofas upstairs in a frothy pink concoction by London label Selezza, while Paloma Faith donned an offbeat tartan dress by London’s Paul Costelloe and towering platforms. Talking of Paloma’s, in addition to a seemingly endless supply of Champagne, guests—including Emily Atack, Clara Amfo and Bridgerton stars Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson—enjoyed bespoke cocktails by multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Allén, each one themed around this year’s Rising Star Nominees. Ayo’s Paloma Dream, Phoebe’s Coconut Concoction, Sophie’s Sparkling Serenade, The Saltburn Margarita, and Mia’s Oasis Delight kept guests suitably inebriated and dancing into the small hours.

The only BAFTA award chosen by the British public, the EE Rising Star Award celebrates the best new faces in film and TV. You can cast your vote here for this year’s nominees—Phoebe Dynevor (Fairplay), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me)—ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18th February 2024.

See all the pics from the Vanity Fair EE Party

Stars Clara Amfo and Emily Atack (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Vick Hope wears Self-Portait (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Mel B's daugher Phoenix Chi spinning tracks (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Paloma Faith and Maisie Williams cuddle up on the sofa (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Rising Star nominee Sophie Wilde wears Loewe (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Mia McKenna-Bruce is up for a Rising Star Award for her role in How To Have Sex (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Michael Ward, winner of the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Bridgerton stars Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Charli Howard channels Alice in Wonderland (Image credit: Dave Bennett)

Katherine Ryan offsets her sharp bob with a curved bodice (Image credit: Dave Bennett)