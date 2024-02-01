Here's what went down at the star-studded BAFTA Rising Star Award party
Here's everything you need to know about the annual Vanity Fair EE Party
The BAFTA 2024 awards are just around the corner. To celebrate, the best of British talent gathered last night at Park Lane’s glitzy Pavyllon restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel.
Nominees Mia McKenna-Bruce, from Cannes favourite How To Have Sex, and Sophie Wilde caught up by the step and repeat wall before being whisked away to be snapped by photographers Dave Bennet and James D. Kelly.
Making a case for the power suit, Aisling Bea was spotted sharing a joke with fellow comedian Katherine Ryan, who wore a structured black column dress and a sharp bob.
Actress Alicia Agneson held court on the plush velvet sofas upstairs in a frothy pink concoction by London label Selezza, while Paloma Faith donned an offbeat tartan dress by London’s Paul Costelloe and towering platforms. Talking of Paloma’s, in addition to a seemingly endless supply of Champagne, guests—including Emily Atack, Clara Amfo and Bridgerton stars Harriet Cains and Luke Thompson—enjoyed bespoke cocktails by multi-Michelin starred chef Yannick Allén, each one themed around this year’s Rising Star Nominees. Ayo’s Paloma Dream, Phoebe’s Coconut Concoction, Sophie’s Sparkling Serenade, The Saltburn Margarita, and Mia’s Oasis Delight kept guests suitably inebriated and dancing into the small hours.
The only BAFTA award chosen by the British public, the EE Rising Star Award celebrates the best new faces in film and TV. You can cast your vote here for this year’s nominees—Phoebe Dynevor (Fairplay), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me)—ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18th February 2024.
See all the pics from the Vanity Fair EE Party
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
Is the era of Andrew Tate undoing decades of feminism?
A new study shows Gen Z boys and men think of feminism more negatively than any other generation
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Margot Robbie has finally spoken out about her Barbie Oscars 'snub'
She's fine, actually
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
On the hunt for the best protein powder for women? 10 a Health Editor uses to boost satiety and build muscle
Let the gains, begin.
By Ally Head
-
A BAFTA producer defended Ariana DeBose's performance after it was criticised online
She's obviously extremely talented
By Iris Goldsztajn