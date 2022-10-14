We can’t stop swooning over Kate Middleton’s vintage Chanel blazer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in blue

What’s better than Chanel? Vintage Chanel, of course. On Thursday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a bright blue, vintage Chanel blazer to visit an event called Coach Core.

The event took place in the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and Kate stole the show in her sophisticated ensemble.

The blue Chanel blazer dates back to 1995, and features a double breasted style with statement black trimming, black buttons and four front pockets.

Kate paired the blazer with simple black trousers and black suede pumps. For accessories, the royal opted for hoop earrings by Spells of Love, and a blue Astley Clarke pendant necklace which complemented her outfit perfectly.

As for hair and makeup, the Princess sported her signature bouncy waves and a subtle black smokey eye. If you’re wondering how you can achieve a similar look, then don’t forget to check out our guide to Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products.

A brightly coloured blazer is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe this autumn, so we’ve rounded up some of the best blue blazers available to shop. Just keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s blue blazer:

