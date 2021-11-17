The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made an important statement about bullying

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly over the last few years.

From role elevations and family milestones to their key role in reassuring the nation amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s been all about Kate and Wills.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made headlines as they made a very important statement.

The royal couple made a public statement for children’s mental health over Anti Bullying Week on social media.

Anti Bullying Week 2021 runs from 15th to 19th November, something the royals highlighted on their Heads Together Twitter account, retweeting an important post from the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

‘Today is the first day of Anti Bullying Week,’ the tweet reads. ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ latest toolkits include lots of resources for primary, secondary and FE settings, to help you mark the week and take an active anti-bullying stance.’

Over on the Anna Freud website, it continues: ‘Bullying can have long-lasting effects on children’s mental health, and the effects may be cyclical. Young people who have experienced bullying are more likely to experience mental health issues, and those who have mental health issues are more likely to be bullied.

‘While it’s vital that the whole school or college community takes an active anti-bullying stance all year round, Anti-Bullying Week provides a good opportunity to emphasise that stance to students, parents and carers and staff.’

Visit the Anti-bullying Alliance for more information on Anti Bullying Week.

Well done Cambridges – this is very important.