Margot Robbie had an interesting reaction to the Jacob Elordi bathwater candle

Margot Robbie was taken by surprise at the 2024 Golden Globes when a reporter asked her to have a sniff of the viral Jacob Elordi's bathwater candle, inspired by the film of the moment, Saltburn.

*Warning: Saltburn spoilers ahead*

It was one of the film's most memorable scenes, when Oliver Quick - a troubled Oxford student visiting his new pal's decadent country estate for the summer - drinks the bathwater previously populated by said friend Felix (played by Jacob Elordi). Oliver's obsession with Felix reaches disturbing new heights when he gleefully slurps on the water that was not only infused with Felix's sweat but also the remnants of a self-love session that occurred moments earlier.

Emerald Fennell's Saltburn is a cultural phenomenon, exciting public interest not only for its shock tactics (Barry Keoghan's grave scene, IYKYK) but also for its killer noughties soundtrack and nostalgic fashion moments. It's no surprise that brands are already capitalising on the success of the film. But one bit of merch we hadn't bargained for was a candle that smells like Jacob Elordi's bathwater.

Not only is it available to buy, but this rather unique candle has made its way to the Golden Globes red carpet, and wafted under the nose of Barbie superstar Margot Robbie.

Entertainment Tonight presented one of the candles to Margot and her Barbie co-star America Ferrera on their way into the awards event on Sunday (7th January, 2024), asking Margot what she thought of the scent.

"I haven't even seen it [Saltburn] yet, that is amazing," Margot told the reporter, before sniffing the product. The Barbie actor then continued: "Mm, smells just like Jacob Elordi's bathwater. So accurate."

Viewers of the video were confused by just how Margot knows what Jacob Elordi's bathwater smells like, writing: "How [does] she know?" on X (formerly Twitter). Margot didn't elaborate on the comments further.

Side Hustle Vibes Jacob Elordi Saltburn candle (Image credit: Etsy / Side Hustle Vibes)

Want to smell it for yourself? They're currently available on Etsy for £25.20. There's also a delivery fee of £16.99, as the candles are shipped from the US.

If you're looking for a... unique scent, this could be the candle for you. As the description points out: 'There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi.'