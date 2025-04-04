Meghan Markle has responded to claims that she’s 'not relatable'

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, launching her highly-anticipated lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Markle's new lifestyle show sees the Californian mother of two share hosting and interiors tips from her Montecito home - from cake baking and flower arranging tutorials to bee keeping and hosting hacks.

And her already sold-out lifestyle brand offers luxe items from flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas, to crepe mix and wildflower honey with honeycomb.

Markle's new projects have received mixed reviews, with some viewers calling the Duchess' content "not relatable". And from the high priced items to her extensive copper pan and Le Creuset collection, her accessibility has come under fire.

This is something that experts have weighed in on previously, questioning whether Markle's lifestyle influencing will have the same impact, given her royal status.

"Empowerment, if it’s coming from a position of extreme wealth, can start to feel like a bit of a fantasy," Coram James, CEO of Go Up has previously explained. "The risk is alienating a large portion of her audience who may feel like they can't apply any of these lessons to their own lives."

Markle weighed in on her relatability this week, responding to the growing conversation around her accessibility.

"Don't they know my life hasn't always been like this?," the Duchess of Sussex responded to The New York Times. "I need to work and I love to work," she continued. "This is a way I can connect my home life and my work."

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season one are available to watch on Netflix now. And With Love, Meghan season two is on its way, with the streaming platform revealing that the second instalment would be airing later this autumn.

"If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!," Markle posted to Instagram. "Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!"

We will continue to update this story.