Meghan Markle just made a huge change to her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle first announced that she was launching her own Californian lifestyle brand in early 2024, seven years after closing her popular blog The Tig. The Duchess of Sussex's new venture, American Riviera Orchard, was posed to include everything from 'cookbooks, tableware, linens, a range of spreads and preserves', as per The Guardian , and would even stock her own-brand wine.

However, it had reportedly suffered delays later in the year, and it was unclear when Meghan would release more details or products. Now, just weeks before her new cooking show lands on Netflix, the Duchess has given an important update on the future of American Riviera Orchard.

In a video clip posted to her Instagram account, Meghan explained that the business was rebranding and taking on a completely new name: As Ever. Sharing the decision behind the move, the Duchess told her followers: "I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about. Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighbourhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Expanding on the new, all-encompassing name of her lifestyle brand, Meghan added: "It’s called As Ever. As Ever essentially means as it’s always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can."

In the caption of the post, Meghan elaborated: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating."

The Duchess of Sussex is on the cusp of releasing her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which is set for release on the streaming platform on 4th March 2025. It was initially slated for a January release but was postponed in the wake of the LA wildfires.