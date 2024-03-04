Kate Winslet reportedly gets mistaken for one other Hollywood actress all the time

Kate Winslet is a Hollywood icon, and from her Sense and Sensibility (1996) and Titanic (1998) debuts, she has been a staple of the film industry.

Despite the 26 years since and the long list of prestigious awards under her belt, the Academy Award winner has explained that people still can't get her identity right, with the 48-year-old mistaken for a fellow A-lister all the time.

The A-lister in question? Cate Blanchett - something that Winslet calls "a huge compliment".

Opening up about the case of mistaken identity at the red carpet premiere of The Regime, Winslet told Access Hollywood: "It happens a lot. They say 'loved you in Elizabeth' and I say, 'thank you - that's so kind'. And she gets the same thing, where people will say to her, ‘Loved you in Sense and Sensibility,’ or ‘Loved you in Titanic.’

“To be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment," she continued. "So, no, I’ll take it. I’ll take it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett reunited on The Graham Norton Show recently, and unsurprisingly the topic came up, with Blanchett confirming the same experience of mistaken identity.

“I get it all the time,” the 54-year-old recalled. “People will say, ‘Is it you? Is it you?’ and I say, ‘Yes. I think so.’ And then they say, ‘I loved you in Titanic.’”

Winslet has also opened up about the films that she gets recognised for the most - in the cases where she has been correctly identified.

"People come up to me in the street more about The Holiday and the episode of Extras that I did than Titanic," Winslet recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I promise you. Especially at Christmas."

"Mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store, [and say] 'Oh Kate, we just love The Holiday - it's our little ritual at Christmas'. They have things that they eat every year, they sit down, it's a tradition and I just love that. That's something I never would have expected actually - the sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It's so nice."

Well, that's that.

