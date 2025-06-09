‘Nobody Wants This’ Season One Originally Had a Very Different Ending

Nobody Wants This is still the most talked-about show of the moment. And with the highly-anticipated second season officially in production - set for release later this year, it is all the world can talk about.

The popular Netflix show stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the challenges and beauties of their unlikely relationship. And with an A-list cast from Justine Lupe to Jackie Tohn, it's no surprise the series became an instant cult classic.

With season two mere months away, viewers have been eager to know the direction of the next instalment. And during a resurfaced interview, show creator Erin Foster revealed that fans and followers don't need to be worried.

“It’s gonna be romantic and funny,” she explained of Nobody Wants This season two. "I’m not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this. And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see.”

In fact, according to Foster, the Nobody Wants This season one finale was originally very different, with her initial script ending with Noah and Joanne getting either engaged, or married.

"Something that ended up being special about the show, that I really have to give Netflix credit for pushing us to do, was to let the story unfold really slowly in season one," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "Initially, when I developed the idea, I had seen [Noah and Joanne] getting engaged or married by the finale of season one, and when we got into the writing process Netflix kept being like, 'Slow it down, slow it down. We don’t want to get there too quickly.'

"And it ended up being really great storytelling," she continued. "Because it makes you feel like you’re experiencing the relationship in real time. You can watch a show and have these manufactured time jumps, where you don’t really experience the minutia of how a relationship unfolds, and so we were really able to do that."

"Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had in real life," Foster has also previously explained to the publication with the show based on her own relationship, and conversion to Judaism. "We always use my experiences as a template to jump off of, if it works and if the room really responds to it. But she’s her own person. She has her own story."

Nobody Wants This season two is expected to air on 23 October 2025.

